Gold to catch up with Silver, may hit ₹1,50,000: SAMCO Securities

The breakout has now occurred above the prior resistance zone near ₹1,32,000 to ₹1,33,000 on MCX Gold Futures. This level had earlier acted as a supply zone where prices struggled to move higher. The decisive move above this band signals renewed buying interest and acceptance at higher levels. Volume expansion on the breakout further adds conviction to the move.Measured move projections from the depth of the cup indicate potential upside of around 11-13 per cent over the medium term. Fibonacci extensions also point towards higher levels in the ₹1,44,000 to ₹1,50,000 zone, provided the breakout sustains.Importantly, the broader trend remains firmly positive. Higher highs and higher lows continue to define the structure, and previous resistance is likely to act as support on any pullback. As long as prices remain above the breakout zone, gold appears well positioned to continue its upward trajectory.Just like Silver did a few weeks ago, Gold seems to be entering the next leg of its structural uptrend after a time based consolidation.Apurva Sheth is head of market perspectives & research at SAMCO Securities. The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)