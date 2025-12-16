Home / Markets / News / Antique initiates coverage on Adani Power with Buy, sees earnings upcycle

Antique initiates coverage on Adani Power with Buy, sees earnings upcycle

Antique Stock Broking has a target price of ₹187 per share for Adani Power, an upside of 30 per cent from Monday's close.

Adani power share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage on Adani Power Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, citing strong earnings visibility and a multi-year upcycle led by aggressive capacity expansion.
 
Antique expects Adani Power's capacity to expand 2.3x from 18.15 Gigawatt (Gw) in the financial year 2025 (FY25) to 41.9 Gw by FY33, transforming the company from a stressed thermal independent power producer into one of India's most efficient private baseload power generators. 
 
The brokerage highlighted a favourable demand backdrop, with electricity demand projected to grow at a 6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY2022-32, supported by electric vehicles, data centres, artificial intelligence workloads and manufacturing activity.
 
The brokerage noted that Adani Power has emerged as the clear leader in the ongoing state-led thermal power procurement cycle, securing around 70 per cent of awarded capacity, or 12.4 Gw out of 17.7 Gw, reflecting its cost competitiveness and execution strength.   ALSO READ | Axis Capital starts coverage on ONGC with 'Sell'; sees 14% downside 
Earnings visibility remains robust, with around 90 per cent of operational capacity and 67 per cent of the overall 41.9 Gw portfolio tied up under long-term power purchase agreements, the brokerage said. New contracts also offer higher fixed charges, while Shakti-linked fuel supply agreements support fuel security, it added.
 
Antique estimates consolidated revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax to grow at 16 per cent, 19 per cent and 17 per cent compound annual growth rates, respectively, over FY25-32. The brokerage expects APL to fund nearly 60 per cent of its ₹2 trillion capital expenditure pipeline through internal accruals, enabling steady deleveraging, with net debt to Ebitda declining to below 1x by FY32 (estimated) and return on equity sustaining above 15 per cent.
 
The report highlighted that around 60 per cent of the expansion pipeline is brownfield, which compresses capital costs to about ₹80 million per Mw and reduces execution timelines to roughly 3.5 years, compared with five to six years for typical public-sector projects.   ALSO READ | ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Netweb with 'Buy'; sees 28% upside 
This growth strategy is aligned with India’s rising peak power demand, which is projected to reach 388 Gw, while increasing captive coal output of 14 million tonnes per annum is expected to support merchant capacity and improve dispatch competitiveness, it said.
 
Antique valued the stock at 15x FY28 Ebitda, supported by a discounted cash flow valuation, and said APL's long-term earnings visibility, expanding margins and dominant power purchase agreement position justify premium valuation multiples. It has a target price of ₹187 per share, an upside of 30 per cent from Monday's close.   ----- 
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Thermax, JSW Cement

Gold to catch up with Silver, may hit ₹1,50,000: SAMCO Securities

Premium

'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'

Premium

Calm after the storm: Equity market sees fewer wild swings in H2CY25

Premium

Greenfield sectors, order book likely to drive L&T revenue growth

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50Adani Power

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story