SES ESG Research gives 69.3 score to Birla Corporation, shares gain over 2%

Birla Corporation Share Price: Shares of Birla Corporation were in high demand on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Thursday, December 1, 2026, after the company announced an update on the ECG score assigned by SES ESG Research. Following the news, the company’s share price rose 2.46 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹1,089.70 per share on the NSE on Thursday.

That said, the counter, though, has pared some gains, continuing to trade in the positive territory. At 11:40 AM on Thursday, Birla Corporation shares were trading at ₹1,086, higher by 2.12 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,063.50 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,160, higher by 31 points or 0.12 per cent.

Birla Corporation shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,535.30 - ₹910.25 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, the company's market capitalisation stands at ₹8,370.48 crore on the NSE as of January 1, 2026. Birla Corporation announces an update on ESG score The upward movement in the company's share price came after the company announced that SES ESG Research Private Limited had voluntarily reviewed the ESG rating of the company, based on publicly available information, and assigned an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score of 69.3. "We further inform that the Company has not engaged SES ESG Research Private Limited for the ESG rating/score and that it has independently assigned the ESG rating/score based on fiscal 2025 disclosures and other publicly available data. The said information was received by the Company on December 31, 2025, at around 4:16 PM (IST)," said the company in its regulatory filing.