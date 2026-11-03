SFC Environment Technologies' shares list at 7.5% premium over IPO price

SFC Environment Technologies IPO listing: Shares of waste management company SFC Environment Technologies were off to a decent start on Tuesday as they listed at an over 7 per cent premium against the offer price.

SFC Environment Technologies shares opened at ₹355.10 on the National Stock Exchange, up 7.6 per cent from the initial public offer (IPO) price of 330. On the BSE, the stock opened 7.3 per cent higher at ₹354.05.

Soon after listing, the stock extended its rally to ₹405 apiece, and was trading 24 per cent higher from the offer price and 15.5 per cent from the listing price on the NSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates SFC Environment Technologies' debut beat expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) was 4.70 per cent, according to websites tracking the unofficial market. SFC Environment Technologies IPO details The mainboard IPO, available for bidding from October 27 to October 29, garnered 9.47 times bids as of the last day. Overall, it received bids for 134.13 million shares as against 14.15 million shares on offer. The qualified institutional investor category was subscribed the most at 18.81 times, followed by the non-institutional investor portion at 12.81 times. Lastly, the retail portion just garnered 2.71 times bids. Investors could apply for the offer in the range of ₹313 to ₹330 apiece, with the lot size pegged at 45 shares.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO was a book-built issue of ₹668 crore, comprising a fresh share sale of ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of ₹518 crore. The company plans to use the funds raised via the fresh share sale for prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Vasudha Waste Treatment, along with funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes. SFC Environmental Technologies is an integrated environmental solutions and technology company with over two decades of experience across wastewater treatment (WWT), wastewater recycling & reuse (WRR), solid waste treatment (SWT) and process automation.