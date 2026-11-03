Sebi issues detailed rules for depositary receipts on REIT, InvIT units

India's markets regulator on Monday issued a depositary receipts framework to let foreign ​investors buy into real estate investment ​trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) through select overseas ‌exchanges. The framework, proposed in August to attract more foreign capital to these sectors, was approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September.

Depositary receipts are foreign-currency instruments issued by a foreign institution against securities held with a domestic custodian, allowing them to be traded in overseas ‌markets.

Sebi said REITs and InvITs proposing to list in India and simultaneously issue depositary receipts must seek approval from both the Indian exchange as well as the international exchange involved.