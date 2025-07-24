Home / Markets / News / Govt to pocket ₹7.3k-cr dividend from insurance behemoth LIC; details here

Govt to pocket ₹7.3k-cr dividend from insurance behemoth LIC; details here

The country's largest insurer has announced that its board has recommended paying a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

Life insurance corporation, LIC
Photo: Bloomberg
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Government of India is set to receive a whopping ₹7,324 crore from the life insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as a dividend payout. Notably, the country's largest insurer has announced that its board has recommended paying a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25).
 
"The board of directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India has recommended a final dividend of ₹12/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to declaration by Members of the Corporation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025," LIC said, in an exchange filing.
 
Further, the company has fixed July 25, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend. Thus, the eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive ₹12 per share in accordance with the said announcement.
 
According to data available on the BSE, the Government of India currently owns 96.50 per cent stakes in LIC, which amounts to 6,10,36,22,781 equity shares.    
                    
Taking the above announcement into consideration, the government is set to receive - 6,10,36,22,781 × ₹12 (total number of shares × dividend per share) = ₹73,24,34,73,372, or approximately ₹7,324.35 crore (including taxes if there are any), as the dividend payout from LIC, if approved at the AGM.

LIC Dividend history

That said, this is not the first time that the insurance giant has announced dividend rewards for its shareholders. Since their D-street debut on May 17, 2022, LIC has so far announced a total dividend of ₹26.50 per share, which includes a final dividend of ₹12 per share for FY25, a final dividend of ₹6 for FY24, an interim dividend of ₹4 per share in 2024, a final dividend of ₹3 in 2023, and a dividend of ₹1.50 apiece in 2022. 
             
        (Source:  

About Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Established in 1956, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a state-owned public sector enterprise (PSE) and the largest insurance services provider in India. The company is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and operates in both domestic and international life insurance markets. LIC offers a range of life insurance products, including individual, group, pension, annuity, and health plans. The corporation manages operations through a network of zonal, divisional, branch, and satellite offices across India and abroad.
 
Last check, LIC shares were quoted trading at ₹922 per share, merely 0.09 per cent down from its previous close of ₹922.80 apiece on the BSE.
 
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹5,83,164.79 crore on the BSE, as of July 25, 2025.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 pts; SMIDs slip; IEX sinks 10%, Coforge 5%, Infosys 1%

Smallcap auto stock soars 20%; zooms 216% thus far in CY25. Do you own?

Infosys shares slip even after Q1 beat; Here's why investors are wary

This IT stock rises 2% even as Nifty IT falls 1%; check all details here

Topics :dividendBuzzing stocksdividend incomeLife Insurance CorporationMarkets

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story