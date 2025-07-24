"The board of directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India has recommended a final dividend of ₹12/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to declaration by Members of the Corporation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025," LIC said, in an exchange filing.

Further, the company has fixed July 25, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend. Thus, the eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive ₹12 per share in accordance with the said announcement.

(Source: BSE/ https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/shpPromoterNGroup.aspx?scripcd=543526&qtrid=126.00&QtrName=June%202025 According to data available on the BSE, the Government of India currently owns 96.50 per cent stakes in LIC, which amounts to 6,10,36,22,781 equity shares.

Taking the above announcement into consideration, the government is set to receive - 6,10,36,22,781 × ₹12 (total number of shares × dividend per share) = ₹73,24,34,73,372, or approximately ₹7,324.35 crore (including taxes if there are any), as the dividend payout from LIC, if approved at the AGM.