This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Mukand shares surged after the company announced the execution of an agreement for sale on July 23, 2025, for monetising land assets in Thane district.

In an exchange filing, Mukand said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has executed an Agreement for Sale on July 23, 2025 for the sale of land parcels admeasuring approximately 17.77 acres together with 50 per cent undivided right, title and interest in the access road admeasuring approximately 2.73 acres and for the grant of a perpetual non-exclusive right of way over a land parcel admeasuring 0.16 acres or thereabouts situated at Kalwe and Dighe, in Thane district for a consideration of not less than 86,980 per sq. mtr. aggregating to approximately ₹673 crore and has received an advance of ₹110 crore from the purchaser.”

The sale is subject to various approvals from the Government of Maharashtra, Collector of Thane, Gram Panchayat and other authorities, and hinges on due diligence clearance.

The company also clarified that the transaction is not expected to affect its operations and does not fall under the scope of section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Mukand Q1 results

Mukand will release its June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) consolidated and standalone results on August 8, 2025.

About Mukand

Mukand Limited, established in 1937, is a prominent Indian manufacturer of specialty steel and heavy machinery. A part of the Bajaj Group, the company operates through a multi-division, multi-product structure.