Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty dips; China holds rates; Eternal, RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Q1 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 21, 2025: At 7:49 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 25,012, indicating a flat to negative start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 21, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced today by a combination of factors, including Q1 results, India’s June infrastructure output data, institutional investment trends, and mixed global cues.
That said, at 7:49 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 25,012, indicating a flat to negative start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors assessed key policy signals from China and tracked fresh trade developments.
The People’s Bank of China kept its benchmark loan prime rates unchanged on Monday, as expected, to support economic growth. The one-year LPR stayed at 3 per cent, while the five-year LPR, used for mortgages, remained at 3.50 per cent.
Trade concerns resurfaced over the weekend after the White House reiterated its stance on tariffs. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking on Sunday, said August 1 is a ‘hard deadline’ for countries to begin paying tariffs, although he noted that ‘nothing stops countries from talking to us after August 1.’
In regional market action, Kospi index rose 0.49 per cent, while the ASX 200 slipped 1 per cent. Japanese markets were closed for the Marine Day public holiday.
Meanwhile, US equity futures edged lower during early Asia hours as investors digested the trade rhetoric and looked ahead to earnings reports from major technology companies this week. S&P 500 futures rose 0.06 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.08 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 24 points or 0.05 per cent.
On Friday, Wall Street closed on a weaker note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.32 per cent, ending at 44,342.19. The S&P 500 slipped 0.01 per cent to finish at 6,296.79, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 0.05 per cent, closing at 20,895.66.
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Union Bank of India AU Small Finance Bank,PNB, J&K Bank and Yes Bank among others.
A host of other firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including UltraTech Cement, Eternal, IDBI Bank, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, CRISIL, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, DCM Shriram, CIE Automotive India, Choice International, Latent View Analytics, Dodla Dairy, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Bansal Wire Industries, AGI Greenpac, Magellanic Cloud, Sagar Cements, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Parag Milk Foods, Mahindra Logistics, Paisalo Digital Ltd., Wendt (India), Rajratan Global Wire, Control Print, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Andhra Cement, YOGI, Globe Civil Projects, Lords Chloro Alkali, Shradha AI Technologies, KR Rail Engineering, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Tokyo Plast International, BITS, Super Sales India, Savani Financial, Julien Agro Infratech, Shrenik, Esaar (India), ST Corporation, VB Desai Finance, Pan India Corporation.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,894.66 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,662.54 crore on July 18.
IPO today
Anthem Biosciences IPO (Mainline) and Spunweb Nonwoven IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Property Share Investment Trust REIT SM REIT IPO (SME), Swastika Castal IPO (SME) and Savy Infra & Logistics IPO (SME)
Monika Alcobev IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar and persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainties that lifted demand for the safe-haven asset.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,353.25 per ounce, rebounding from a 1.1 per cent decline in the previous session. US gold futures also gained 0.4 per cent to $3,359.70.
Crude oil futures remained largely steady as mixed US economic data balanced concerns over potential supply disruptions from the European Union's latest sanctions on Russia.
Brent crude slipped 0.3 per cent to $69.32 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.2 per cent to $67.38.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Local ABS suppliers lack sufficient capacity: HMSI's Yogesh Mathur
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government’s decision to mandate anti-lock braking systems (ABS) for all two-wheelers from January 1 next year has raised concern across the industry due to a limited local-supplier capacity, says Yogesh Mathur, director (sales & marketing), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), in an email interview with Business Standard.
He says demand for two-wheelers is expected to remain weak until the festival season begins, and the industry is watching negotiations between India and China on rare-earth minerals, essential for electric vehicles. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Consumer Products on strong growth trajectory: Reliance Retail CFO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Consumer Products is on a strong accelerated growth trajectory and is rapidly expanding its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across the country, Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer, Reliance Retail, said.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm is also in the process of being demerged from the company’s retail network.
“Our FMCG business is on a very accelerated growth trajectory with revenue nearly doubling year-on-year. While we benefit from Reliance’s retail network, we’ve also built a substantial independent distribution system. Following a high-decibel IPL campaign, Campa now enjoys high recall and double-digit market share in key markets. We’re rapidly expanding the supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across India.” Taluja told analysts post its earnings. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock calls, July 21: Dalmia Bharat, Chennai Petro among top stocks to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendations
Dalmia Bharat is forming a Higher High and Higher Low (HH-HL) structure, indicating a bullish stance. The rise in volume during buy days reflects strong participation from buyers and growing interest in the stock. The RSI is trading in the higher range, signaling sustained positive momentum, while the price action above all major EMAs confirms a firm uptrend. Additionally, the DI+ trading above DI− indicates bullish directional strength, and the ADX trading above DI− reflects strength in the ongoing move. The stock can be accumulated with a near-term stop-loss of ₹2,120 for an upside potential of ₹2,400– ₹2,600. READ MORE
Dalmia Bharat
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nippon India Large Cap: The quiet runner big money bets on growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Launched in August 2007, Nippon India Large Cap Fund featured in the top decile of the largecap category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three straight quarters through March 2025.
The fund’s assets under management rose from ₹11,204 crore at the end of March 2022 to ₹37,546 crore by March 2025.
Sailesh Raj Bhan and Bhavik Dave have been managing the fund since August 2007 and August 2024, respectively.
The scheme aims to deliver long-term capital growth and periodic income through a portfolio primarily focused on equity and equity-linked instruments of largecap companies. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets, yen steady after Japan poll; focus turns to tech, trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares and the yen held their ground on Monday as Japanese elections proved bad for the government but no worse than already priced in, while Wall Street futures braced for earnings from the first of the tech giants.
Investors were also hoping for some progress in trade talks ahead of President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still confident a deal could be reached with the European Union.
There were reports Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were closer to arranging a meeting, though likely not until October at the earliest.
In Japan, the ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's grip on power as a tariff deadline looms. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO-bound Indiqube Spaces' net loss narrows to ₹140 crore in FY25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indiqube reported a net loss of ₹139.61 crore in financial year (FY) 2024-25, an improvement from the ₹341.50 crore loss posted in FY2023-24. The company attributed the narrowing loss to better cost control and increased occupancy rates, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP).
The issue opens on July 23, 2025, and closes on July 25, with anchor investor bidding scheduled for July 22. Coworking and managed office space provider Indiqube Spaces Ltd had filed its RHP with Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹700 crore.
The company has set a price range of Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share for its IPO, which will close on July 25. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharda Crop, SMS Pharma among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Recommendations:
NSE Scrip – Sharda Cropchem (SHARDACROP)
View - Bullish
Last Close - ₹839.75
Sharda Cropchem has seen a decisive surge, followed by some profit booking after a ‘Rounding Bottom’ formation breakout, and is currently placed above all its significant EMAs and the 200-day SMA. The recent developments have been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributed to positive momentum in the counter. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a higher low formation on the daily chart and has showcased positive crossover on the technical indicators, adding to the bullish
quotient.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SHARDACROP on dips of ₹820 | Stop-loss: ₹760 | Target: ₹920 READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,030; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,15,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,690.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,030.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,180. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi resolves 4,415 investor complaints in June via SCORES platform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) resolved 4,415 complaints through its online grievance redressal platform, SCORES, in the month of June.
The regulator received 4,959 fresh complaints in June, and a total of 5,107 grievances remained unresolved at the end of the month, slightly higher than the 4,563 cases that were pending as of May 31, Sebi said in a public notice on Friday.
SCORES, or Sebi Complaint Redress System, is an online platform that facilitates investors in lodging and tracking complaints against listed companies and registered intermediaries.
The regulator highlighted that the average resolution time taken by entities to submit the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in June was eight days, while the average time taken for complaints under First Level Review was four days. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oswal Energies has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float an initial public offering (IPO).
The company plans to raise capital through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. It aims to raise ₹250 crore via the fresh issue, while the promoters intend to sell up to 4.6 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹4.6 crore. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Hotels books another quarter in growth suite, sees steady growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the country’s largest listed hotel chain, delivered a solid performance in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), holding its ground even as it navigated booking disruptions and geopolitical hiccups. Powered by steady domestic travel and firmer room rates, the company clocked double-digit revenue growth.
It expects this pace to hold through the year, supported by structural triggers and capacity expansion. The stock, however, has already rallied 31 per cent over the past year, raising valuation concerns. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rich or resilient? Market valuation debate heats up amid Q1FY26 results
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The long-drawn debate on India's stock valuation is back in focus as the market has recouped nearly 75 per cent of its losses. While benchmark indices hover near long-term averages, some analysts argue that current “rich” valuations claims overlook broader macroeconomic signals.
Going ahead, besides macro-economic strength, corporate earnings growth, analysts suggest, holds the key for the markets to sustain at the current levels and even move higher.
Analysts at Anand Rathi recently downplayed concerns around rich market valuations, citing two key factors. First, this does not take into account the strong macroeconomic and robust corporate earnings growth. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: One scheme no longer fits all: Sebi plans split routine as funds bulk up 7x
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Actively managed mutual fund schemes with assets over ₹50,000 crore have jumped from just two in March 2023 to 14 by June 2025 — a sevenfold leap.
Powering this growth are buoyant equity markets and a steady stream of fresh inflows. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and HDFC Balanced Advantage (BAF) now sit above the ₹1 trillion mark.
In March 2023, only two schemes — HDFC BAF and SBI Equity Hybrid — had assets under management (AUM) of ₹50,000 crore.
That ‘mega’ club is likely to swell further, with several more funds closing in on the ₹50,000 crore AUM line. As of June 2025, six other schemes had AUMs north of ₹40,000 crore. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jane Street episode unsettled some institutional investors: Jignesh Desai
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With markets now back near all-time highs, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remain cautious about valuations — particularly in the mid and smallcap segments — and about regulatory uncertainty, especially in the wake of the Jane Street matter, says Jignesh Desai, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Centrum Broking, in an email interview with Business Standard. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Nifty adrift in choppy waters, IFSCA nets ghost firms, more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty 50 index slipped 0.7 per cent to close at 24,968 last week, weighed down by a tepid start to the first-quarter results season. This marked the third straight weekly decline, pushing the 50-stock index just below its 20-day exponential moving average (25,250) — a sign of fading strength.
“Lack of follow-through buying and persistent selling pressure is weighing on sentiment,” said Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives and technicals for wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
He added that unless the Nifty reclaims 25,300, the near-term bias stays negative, with 25,000 acting as support. Resistance is stacked at 25,250 and then 25,400. READ MORE
First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:59 AM IST