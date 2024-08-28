Share market today: Nifty consolidation, ECOS IPO, Orient Tech listing

The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 are expected to be weighed down by global cues and a lack of domestic drivers, as they await inflation data in the US and more clues about possible rate cuts in the country.
Markets are anticipating an imminent start to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing, after Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the central bank was ready to start cutting rates.
In Asia, investors would also be interested in the readings of Japan's Leading Composite Index, which indicates the direction of the Japanese economy in the next few months.
Oil tempreture
Brent futures settled down 2.3 per cent at $79.55, per barrel, while US crude fell 2.4 per cent to $75.53.
More From This Section
Middle East tensions, along with concerns about a potential shutdown of Libyan oil fields, had led to a surge in oil prices of more than 7 per cent over the previous three sessions. However, that rally lost steam on Tuesday, with a slight dip in prices.
Wall Street and global markets performance
Wall Street's main indices ended higher in a choppy trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.02 per cent to 41,250.50, the S&P 500 gaining 0.16 per cent to 5,625.80 and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.16 per cent to 17,754.82.
European stocks also finished up 0.16 per cent.
How are Asian markets trading today?
South Korea’s Kospi as well as the small-cap Kosdaq were down 0.40 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,871, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,874.67.
How are analysts viewing today's (August 28) trading session?
The sentiment has entered an indecisive phase as the Nifty closed with a Doji pattern on the daily chart. The significant presence of both call and put option writers at the 25,000 strike price strengthens the technical setup. As a result, the Nifty is likely to remain range-bound or might experience a slight dip in the near term. On the lower end, 24,800 could act as immediate support, while a rise above 25,100 might push the Nifty towards 25,300.
Nifty rose for the ninth consecutive session with minor gains. Nifty smallcap index hit fresh all time high and closed with strong wicket. Trend of the Nifty is bullish and long positions should be held with 24,875 stoploss on closing basis. On the higher side, 25,078, 25,300 and 25,500 are the next resistances.
FII, DII update: How much did FIIs, and DIIs buy or sell on August 27?
As per data from the NSE, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,503.76 crore, while DII's were net sellers of equities worth Rs 604 crore.
IPO watch: Premier Energies, Paramatrix Technologies, Indian Phosphate, Jay Bee Laminations, and Resourceful Automobile. ECOS Mobility and Aeron Composite open today
NSE, BSE SME IPOs:
Here's how the Indian benchmark performed on Tuesday:
Among sectors, the media index climbed over 4 per cent, while the financial services index was up 1.48 per cent at closing bell.
In contrast, the FMCG index closed 1.06 per cent lower, followed by consumer durable, metal and auuto indices. The Bank index closed in the green.