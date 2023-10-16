Home / Markets / News / Shares of NSE valued at Rs 1,860 crore changed hands in September

Shares of NSE valued at Rs 1,860 crore changed hands in September

Stock price largely unchanged over the past one year

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) valued at Rs 1,860 crore changed hands in September, according to data from the exchange. The weighted average traded price was Rs 2,939, bringing the exchange's valuation to Rs 1.45 trillion. The highest and lowest trading prices for the stock were Rs 3,600 and Rs 2,200, respectively. Although NSE shares are not listed, they are actively traded in the unlisted market.

Over the past year, NSE shares have seen little change, largely due to uncertainty surrounding its initial public offering (IPO). In September 2022, about 2.57 million shares were traded at a weighted average price of Rs 2,998.

For the first quarter ending June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24), NSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,844 crore, marking a 9 per cent growth year-on-year. Revenue from operations for the same period stood at Rs 2,987 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year. The exchange is yet to release its earnings for the September 2023 quarter.

To trade NSE shares, buyers must meet the 'fit and proper' criteria, and all transactions are vetted by the exchange. Currently, the approval process for purchasing shares can take between three and four months. However, following the release of the March 2023 quarterly earnings, NSE's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan said the exchange is working to reduce this approval time to about a week.

Topics :Stock MarketNational Stock ExchangeNSEMarketsMarket news

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

