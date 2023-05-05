Home / Markets / News / HDFC twins take mkts down by 1%, BSE-listed firms investors lose Rs 1.4 trn

On Friday, the market breadth was weak, with 2,127 stocks declining and 1,390 advancing

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
HDFC twins take mkts down by 1%, BSE-listed firms investors lose Rs 1.4 trn

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
A sharp decline in HFDC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), concerns over the stress in the US financial system and the possibility of a recession in the West pulled the markets back on Friday. 
The decline comes a day after both benchmark indices -- the Sensex and the Nifty50 -- closed at their highest levels in nearly five months, driven by positive quarterly earnings and healthy macroeconomic data.

The 30-share Sensex ended the session at 61,054 points, a decline of 695 points or 1.1 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, ended Friday at 18,069 points, dropping 187 points or 1.02 per cent. For the week, the Sensex lost 0.1 per cent, while the Nifty50 managed to eke out a gain of 0.02 per cent. 
Friday’s loss wiped out investor wealth in BSE-listed companies by Rs 1.4 trillion.

Index heavyweights HDFC wins were the worst-performing Sensex stocks and accounted for most of the pack’s losses. Together, they contributed 653 points to the 695-point decline. HDFC Bank and HDFC went down 5.9 and 5.6 per cent, respectively, after global index provider MSCI announced that their merged entity will have a lower weighting.


stock marketsHDFC HDFC Bank

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Next Story