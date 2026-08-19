Shiprocket shares make a solid debut, list at 35% premium over IPO price

Shiprocket Share Price: Shiprocket delivered a better-than-expected stock market debut on Wednesday, August 19, with the stock listing at a premium of 35 per cent post strong demand for the company's ₹₹1,617 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of Shiprocket listed at ₹131 on the NSE, a premium of ₹34, or 35.05 per cent, over the issue price of ₹97 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹129, up ₹32, or 33.5 per cent.

The debut was in line with the of grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹130 an upside of 34 per cent or ₹33 over its issue price of ₹97.

Shiprocket IPO details The offer was available for bidding from August 12 to August 14. Investors could apply in the price band of ₹92 to ₹97 apiece and in lots of 154 shares. The ₹1,617-crore Shiprocket IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of ₹885.50 crore and an offer for sale of ₹731.98 crore. The funds raised via fresh share sale will be used for investments in business verticals, repayment of debt, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. The offer was booked a whopping 99.38 times and is expected to list at over a 30 per cent premium, according to the grey market trend.