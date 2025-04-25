Should you buy Axis Bank shares after Q4 results? Analysts suggest strategy

Axis Bank share price today: Analysts have, largely, maintained their positive view on On the bourses, Axis Bank share price tumbled 4 per cent on the BSE today, hitting a day's low of ₹1,158 per share. By comparison, the Read Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Here : Analysts have, largely, maintained their positive view on Axis Bank shares after the lender posted a steady set of results for the March 2025 quarter. Axis Bank share price, they believe, trades at an inexpensive valuation, making it an attractive bank stock to buy for sustainable wealth creation in the stock market.On the bourses, Axis Bank share price tumbled 4 per cent on the BSE today, hitting a day's low of ₹1,158 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was at 80,063.36, up 262 points or 0.33 per cent.

During the January-March 2025 quarter, Axis Bank earned a net profit of ₹7,118 crore, the private lender said on Thursday while reporting its Q4FY25 results. This is marginally less than Q4FY24 net profit of ₹7,129 crore.

Axis Bank's Q4FY25 net interest income (NII), meanwhile, increased just 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹13,810 crore, with net interest margin (NIM) improving 4 basis points sequentially to 3.97 per cent.

This was on the back of around 8-per cent Y-o-Y rise in Axis Bank's total advances in Q4FY25, which were at ₹10.41 trillion at the end of March 31, 2025. Total deposits, on the other hand, grew around 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.73 trillion.

Axis Bank's current account-savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits increased to 41 per cent, up from 39 per cent in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | SBI Life stock rises 10% in trade today; Here's what you need to know On the asset quality front, gross slippages were down Q-o-Q to ₹4,800 crore, or 2 per cent of loans, due to seasonally lower agri-NPAs and some stress moderation in the card portfolio. This, coupled with healthy recoveries/upgrades, led to an 18bps Q-o-Q fall in gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to a decadal low of 1.3% per cent.

Also Read

Axis Bank Q4 results dividend

The Board of Axis Bank has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share (face value of ₹2 each) i.e., 50 per cent of the face value, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), subject to approval of the members of the Bank at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days from the date of conclusion of the AGM, Axis Bank said.

Axis Bank shares: Should you buy now?

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services have raised their Axis Bank share price target to ₹1,400, valuing the standalone bank at 1.7x FY27E adjusted book value (ABV). The brokerage has ascribed a 'Buy' rating on Axis Bank.

Axis Bank's credit growth, Emkay Global said, remains below par at 8 per cent Y-o-Y, but better CASA movement, margins, and headline asset quality turned key positives in Q4FY25.

This, coupled with reversal of excess provisions over book value due to the recent RBI relief on government guarantee-backed security receipts led to a 6-per cent beat in net profit against the brokerage's estimates.

Going ahead, the management gave guidance that it will focus on deposit granularisation, retail asset quality normalisation, and delivering healthy risk-adjusted return on capital (RaRoC).

"We believe its margin could come under pressure after the recent rate cuts, given higher share of repo linked loans (57 per cent). However, this will be partly offset by contained opex and credit cost for supporting RoA. Though the stock has recently recovered, it still trades at lower valuations for a bank delivering healthy 1.7 per cent RoA/14-15 per cent RoE over FY25-28E," it said.

Global brokerage Jefferies, too, has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Axis Bank stock on in-line net profit in Q4FY25.

The brokerage sees 20.2 per cent upside in Axis Bank stock as the lender maintained better NIMs in Q4, compared to peers, despite lagging them on loan growth and asset quality.

"With improving growth and liquidity, Axis Bank could bridge the 25-35 per cent valuation gap with peers," Jefferies said on Axis Bank stock outlook.