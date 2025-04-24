Home / Markets / News / UBS drops long-held bearish view on Indian market, downgrades Hong Kong

UBS drops long-held bearish view on Indian market, downgrades Hong Kong

The brokerage is becoming more optimistic on the South Asian market amid a growing preference for defensive and domestically-oriented shares

BSE
The brokerage also upgraded Indonesia to overweight from neutral, given its domestic and defensive qualities “with valuations now close to Covid lows” and potential support from state-owned funds.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By John Cheng
  UBS Group AG is abandoning its long-held bearish view on Indian stocks, upgrading the market to neutral from underweight as it realigns its strategy given global trade uncertainties.  
The brokerage is becoming more optimistic on the South Asian market amid a growing preference for defensive and domestically-oriented shares, strategists including Sunil Tirumalai wrote in a note dated Thursday. 
“While valuations still look expensive relative to ordinary fundamental performance of companies, India screens as defensive amidst trade uncertainty given its domestic focused economy, while benefiting from lower crude oil prices,” the analysts wrote.
The upgrade comes as global investors refocus on Indian assets as a relative safe haven in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war, with local stock benchmarks quickly recouping losses since the April 2 announcement of levies. Indian banks’ willingness to cut deposit rates despite weak deposit growth and the potential of government support for consumption have been factors for the upgrade, UBS analysts added. 
Meanwhile, UBS downgraded Hong Kong stocks to neutral from overweight as the tariff risk could dampen sentiment given the market’s relatively high trade dependence and index exposure to US revenues. 

Also Read

UBS gets regulatory approval to fully own China securities joint venture

Max Healthcare share rises 3% as UBS upgrades to 'Buy', lifts target price

Nvidia, energy stocks: DeepSeek AI triggers market sell-off; time to worry?

UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

India's $4 trillion economy has entered structural slowdown: UBS Group

The brokerage also upgraded Indonesia to overweight from neutral, given its domestic and defensive qualities “with valuations now close to Covid lows” and potential support from state-owned funds. 
To be sure, the strategists haven’t gone overweight in India as stock fundamentals “are still lacklustre” and it’s unclear whether government focus is returning to growth or investments anytime soon. It’s also “hard to conclude India is a winner in supply chain shifts,” they wrote, adding that China still looks more attractive than India from a risk-reward perspective. 
Tirumalai’s team has held an underweight rating on India since 2022. In April last year, they upgraded Chinese stocks to overweight, citing a promising earnings outlook and potentially higher participation by domestic investors. 
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE raises eligibility criteria for direct SME migration to mainboard

Pahalgam attack: Karachi-100 index crashes 2,565 pts as tensions mount

Nifty, Sensex dip on F&O expiry; FMCG falls; Pharma, metals show resilience

Premium

Robust revenue growth, margin recovery ahead for Tata Consumer Products

NSE pledges ₹1 crore for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Topics :UBS GroupMarkets

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story