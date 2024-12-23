Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shriram Finance shares rise 3% as Co fixes record date for stock-split

The uptick in Shriram Finance share price came after the company announced that it has fixed January 10, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for stock-split

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Shriram Finance share price: Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Shriram Finance share rose up to 2.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,953.90 apiece. 
 
The uptick in Shriram Finance share price came after the company announced that it has fixed January 10, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for stock-split. 
 
In an exchange filing, Shriram Finance said, “The company has fixed Friday, January 10, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of face value of equity shares of the company.”
 
A stock-split involves dividing existing shares into smaller units, increasing the number of shares without altering the overall value.
 
Shriram Finance financial performance
 
Shriram Finance reported a consolidated net profit rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,153.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 1,791.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

The company’s total income surged 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,096.7 crore, from Rs 8,564.5 crore in Q2FY24.
 
In Q2FY25, the total assets under management (AUM) increased 20 per cent annually to Rs 2,43,042.55 crore, as against Rs 2,02,640.96 crore during the same period in FY24.
 
About Shriram Finance
 
Shriram Finance Limited, a prominent player in the financial services sector, offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the diverse financial needs of individuals and businesses. 
 
Its offerings include fixed deposits, fixed investment plans, loans for commercial vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and gold. 
 
The company also provides MSME finance, personal and small business loans, home loans, insurance solutions, and digital payment services such as BBPS and UPI payments. With its extensive portfolio, Shriram Finance aims to cater to a wide customer base, fostering financial inclusion and growth.
 
As a key entity within the Shriram Group, a financial conglomerate with a 50-year legacy, Shriram Finance was formed through the merger of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, Shriram City Union Finance Limited, and Shriram Capital Limited in November 2022. 
 
The market capitalisation of Shriram Finance is Rs 1,09,094.65 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of Shriram Finance is Rs 3,652.15 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,016.40 apiece. 
 
At 12:35 PM, Shriram Finance share was trading 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 2,898.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 78,527.12 levels.
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

