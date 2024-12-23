Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / 1% rise in m-cap leads to 0.6% rise in GDP growth rate: SBI Eco Research

1% rise in m-cap leads to 0.6% rise in GDP growth rate: SBI Eco Research

Savings of households in 'shares and debentures' has increased to 1 per cent of GDP in FY24, from 0.2 per cent in FY14

SBI, State Bank Of India
The report further states that, since 2021, an average of around 30 million new demat accounts have been added. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A higher market capitalisation signals a robust economy and reflects increased investor confidence, which in turn drives overall economic growth, a report by SBI Economic Research Department said, while claiming that a one per cent rise in market capitalisation leads to a 0.6 per cent rise in gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate.
 
“The impulse response shows that 1 standard deviation shock in market capitalisation has a positive impact on the real economy with the impact drying out after three time periods,” the report said. It also noted that Granger causality analysis reveals that growth in market capitalisation Granger-causes growth in GDP, while the reverse -- causality from GDP to market capitalisation -- does not hold.
 
Meanwhile, the report highlighted that in the last ten years, funds mobilised by Indian companies from capital markets has increased more than ten-fold, from Rs 12,068 crore in financial year 2014 (FY14) to Rs 1.21 trillion crore in FY25 (till October).
 
Also, the savings of households in “shares and debentures” has increased to 1 per cent of GDP in FY24, from 0.2 per cent in FY14 and the share in household financial savings has increased from 1 per cent to 5 per cent, which indicates that the households are now increasingly contributing to the capital needs of the country.
 
Meanwhile, the share of net financial savings in total household savings has increased from 36 per cent in FY14 to 52 per cent in FY21, however during FY22 and FY23, the share has decelerated. In FY24 trends reveal that the share of physical savings has again started to decline.
 
According to the report, among financial savings, the share of bank deposits/currency is declining as new avenues of investment are emerging (like mutual funds, etc.).

Also Read

Govt appoints Ram Mohan Rao Amara as SBI MD for a period of three years

SBI Clerk 2024 Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

SBI seeks counter bids to sell Rs 52k cr of consortium's loans in JAL

SBI adds to record samurai loan boom with $197 million debt facility

Stocks to Watch, Dec 12: Jubilant FoodWorks, SBI, Vedanta, Swiggy, Emami

 
The report also adds that since 2021, on an average around 30 million new demat accounts were added every year indicating increasing prevalence of using the capital market as a channel of financialisation of savings. This year, the number may cross the 40 million mark.
 
“Owing to this, total demat accounts in the country crossed 150 million (of which ~92 million are unique investors on NSE) in FY24 as compared to a paltry 22 million in FY14,” the report said. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: All sectors in green; Realty, Metal, Oil surge most; Sensex up 550 pts at 78,600

Here's why Aurobindo Pharma gained 2% in trade on December 23; details here

Transrail Lighting IPO: NIIs fuel demand on Day 3; Check latest GMP

This recently listed stock zoomed 102% so far in Dec after subdued debut

Market outlook 2025: IT, chemicals, banks among top sectors to invest

Topics :sbiGDP growthmcapMarketseconomy growth

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story