Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Shriram Properties' new initiative sends company's shares flying over 15%

Shriram Properties' new initiative sends company's shares flying over 15%

BSE analytics reflect that the company's shares have sprinted 22 per cent in the last one week, while they have gained 22.77 per cent in the last one month and 63.36 per cent in the last one year

Shriram Properties share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shriram Properties shares fly: South India’s leading real estate player, Shriram Properties, saw its shares climb as much as 15.31 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 125.25 on the BSE following the news that the company has launched a brand transformation initiative, SPLNxT, aimed at accelerating growth, repositioning the brand, and enhancing focus on the mid-market segments.

In a press release, Shriram Properties stated, “Under SPLNxT, the company aims to double its sales, triple its revenue, and quadruple its profits over the next 3 years. The company is targeting cumulative sales of over 20 million square feet, predominantly focused on Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune. Kolkata will remain a key contributor. The company has launched SPLNxT to celebrate its 25th year of operations in 2024-25.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Speaking on the occasion, Murali Malayappan, Chairman & Managing Director of Shriram Properties, said, "We are embarking on a mission with a brand-new identity as we enter our 25th year of operations. It will allow us to create our own identity and elevate and reposition the trusted Shriram brand among NextGen buyers.”

Shriram Properties is one of South India’s leading residential real estate developers, primarily focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPL’s key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, which together account for nearly 85% of its development activities.

Shriram Properties commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,110.67 crore as of August 21, 2024. The real estate player is a constituent of the SmallCap index on the BSE.

BSE analytics reflect that the company’s shares have sprinted 22 per cent in the last one week, while they have gained 22.77 per cent in the last one month and 63.36 per cent in the last one year.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE updates: Over 400 stocks hit upper circuit in listless session; 318 at 52-wk high

MCX, Lupin, TechM, Trent among 5 F&O stocks to Buy ahead of August expiry

FPIs yanked out $1.8bn from financial stocks amid global risk off

Markets have started to price in a higher recession probability: Anurag Mittal, UTI MF

Rane Group stocks rally; Rane (Madras), Rane Engine, Rane Brake zoom 20%


Shriram Properties shares have a 52-week range of Rs 140.95 to Rs 74.24 on the BSE.

At around 2:50 PM, Shriram Properties shares were trading at Rs 123.25, up 13.44 per cent from their previous close of Rs 108.65 on the BSE.

The company’s stock is currently nearly 13 per cent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 140.95, which it hit on February 6, 2024, on the BSE.  At the time of writing, nearly 11.34 lakh shares worth Rs 13.41 crore of Shriram Properties had exchanged hands on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nykaa surges 19% on heavy volumes; stock at highest level since Oct 2022

This Aditya Birla Group stock has zoomed 60% in 4 weeks; up 115% since Apr

Indoco Remedies stock soars over 5% on USFDA approval for opioids drug

This Mukul Agrawal-owned smallcap stock has zoomed 57% in 4 days

Updater Services stock surges 11% on acquiring stake in subsidiary; details

Topics :Buzzing stocksShriram Propertiesshare marketStocks in focusRealtyMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story