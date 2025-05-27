Shriram Properties share skyrockets 18% on robust Q4 results; details here

Shriram Properties share price: Property developer Shriram Properties shares were buzzing in trade in a weak market on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with the scrip skyrocketing as much as 17.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹99.58 per share.

At 2:38 PM, Shriram Properties shares continued to trade near day's high level, up 16.85 per cent at ₹98.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.11 per cent lower at 81,264.71 level.

What sparked the uptick in Shriram Properties stock price?

Shriram Properties shares were buzzing in trade on the back of a strong March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) performance.

The company’s net profit climbed 137 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47.7 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹20.1 crore in Q4FY24.

Its revenue zoomed 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹427.5 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹358.4 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 94 per cent annually to ₹89.2 crore, as against ₹45.9 crore a year ago.

The company’s net debt reduced 26 per cent to ₹326 crore, thus resulting in debt-equity of only 0.24x, compared to 0.35x last year, which is amongst lowest in the industry.

"Our results reflect the strength of our operating platform that has once again demonstrated resilience and overcome external-led challenges to deliver satisfactory operational and financial performance during FY25. We are entering FY26 with strong momentum and a clear strategic focus. Resilient demand for housing, especially in the mid & mid-premium segments, presents a significant opportunity. At SPL, we are well-positioned to capitalise on this. Our focus will remain on faster execution to unlock cashflows from ongoing projects while we build a stronger project pipeline for sustainable growth. We are committed to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders," said Murali M, CMD of Shriram Properties.

Shriram Properties outlook

Shriram Properties has effectively navigated short-term sectoral headwinds, delivering a resilient performance, the company said. It remains firmly positioned on its growth trajectory, leveraging a strong operational foundation to drive profitable expansion.

Over the next three years, Shriram Properties’ outlook is both robust and promising. The company is set to roll out a series of ambitious projects, backed by a solid project pipeline and a strategic push to add new developments. With approximately 85 per cent of ongoing projects already sold, focused execution and timely project completions are expected to accelerate revenue recognition from FY26 onwards.

As Shriram Properties scales up, its continued focus on cost efficiency is likely to support healthy margins and sustained profitability. The company also remains on track to achieve the medium-term goals outlined in its recently articulated mission.

“Positive macro-economic trends and sustained housing demand—particularly in the mid and midpremium segments—underscore the long-term growth potential for segment leaders like Shriram Properties. SPL’s trajectory is further reinforced by its robust operating platform and a well-established project pipeline,” the company added.

About Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties is among the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily focused on the mid-market and mid-market premium housing categories. The company is also present in the plotted development segment.

It commenced operations in Bengaluru in the year 2000, and has since expanded its presence to other cities in South India, i.e., Chennai, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. In addition, the company also has a presence in Kolkata in East India, where it is developing a large mixed-use project.