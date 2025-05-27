Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NMDC, and JK Lakshmi Cement, will be among over 300 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 27. These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year ended March 31, 2025.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Bharat Dynamics, Bosch, Kalyani Forge, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, NMDC Steel, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry, and Minda Corporation.
Several other firms, including Afcom Holdings, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, ITI Ltd, Jindal Capital, Info Edge (India), Reliance Communications, Sansera Engineering, Starlit Power Systems, Suraj Industries, TTK Prestige, and V2 Retail, are also set to release their quarterly and yearly performance reports today.
Market overview May 27
On Monday, May 26, Indian equities extended gains for a second consecutive session. The BSE Sensex ended 455 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 82,176, while the Nifty50 advanced 148 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 25,001. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth ₹135.98 crore, whereas Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made net purchases of ₹1,745.72 crore.
However, on Tuesday, May 27, the benchmark indices opened on a muted note, reflecting cautious sentiment amid weak cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points to trade around 81,800 in early deals, while the Nifty50 slipped nearly 150 points to 24,856.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 27
- Aarvee Denims & Exports
- Aashka Hospitals
- Aastamangalam Finance
- ADC India Communications
- Advance Lifestyles
- Afcom Holdings
- Ahasolar Technologies
- Asian Hotels (West)
- AJAX Engineering
- Alfa Transformers
- Alphalogic Techsys
- Alpine Housing Development Corporation
- Alacrity Securities
- Ambika Cotton Mills
- Amforge Industries
- Amines & Plasticizers
- Advance Metering Technology
- Arnold Holdings
- Artefact Projects
- Ashoka Refineries
- Asian Petroproducts & Exports
- Bartronics India
- Add-Shop ERetail
- Athena Constructions
- ATN International
- Avasara Finance
- Aveer Foods
- Avro India
- Indef Manufacturing
- Black Box
- Befound Movement
- Beryl Securities
- BJ Duplex Boards
- Zinka Logistics Solutions
- Blue Cloud Softech Solutions
- Bodal Chemicals
- Blue Pearl Agriventures
- Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
- Burnpur Cement
- BWL
- Capital Trust
- Carraro India
- Catvision
- Celebrity Fashions
- Clio Infotech
- Corporate Merchant Bankers
- CNI Research
- Compucom Software
- Conart Engineers
- Cords Cable Industries
- Creative Eye
- Cybele Industries
- Cyber Media India
- Datiware Maritime Infra
- DCM
- DCX Systems
- Deccan Cements
- Delta Manufacturing
- Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners
- Digjam
- Decorous Investment & Trading Co
- Diligent Media Corporation
- Dolfin Rubbers
- Donear Industries
- Dynamatic Technologies
- Dynamic Microsteppers
- Ecoplast
- EID Parry India
- Elitecon International
- Entero Healthcare Solutions
- EPACK Durable
- EPIC Energy
- Esab India
- Integra Essentia
- Everest Organics
- Fairchem Organics
- Filmcity Media
- Focus Business Solution
- Frontline Financial Services
- Fundviser Capital (India)
- Galactico Corporate Services
- Galada Finance
- Gala Precision Engineering
- Ganesh Holdings
- Gateway Distriparks
- Gayatri Highways
- GCM Capital Advisors
- G. K. P. Printing & Packaging
- Globus Constructors & Developers
- Goel Food Products
- Golden Legand Leasing & finance
- Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
- Goodyear India
- GSL Securities
- Global Surfaces
- Gujarat Cotex
- Gujarat Craft Industries
- Gujarat Intrux
- Gujarat Investa
- Gujarat State Financial Corporation
- Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure
- Hercules Hoists
- Hexa Tradex
- Hindustan Tin Works
- Hit Kit Global Solutions
- ICDS
- IMP Powers
- Indo Euro Indchem
- Industrial & Prudential Investment Company
- Indian Terrain Fashions
- Indus Finance
- Jackson Investments
- J.A. Finance
- Jainex Aamcol
- Jain Marmo Industries
- Jet Freight Logistics
- Jhaveri Credits & Capital
- JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
- Jindal Capital
- Jindal Leasefin
- JMD Ventures
- Jolly Plastic Industries
- JTL Industries
- Jyoti
- Kanchi Karpooram
- Karma Energy
- Kalyani Investment Company
- KK Shah Hospitals
- Krishna Filament Industries
- KSE
- Ladam Affordable Housing
- Laxmipati Engineering Works
- Lesha Industries
- Libord Securities
- Link Pharma Chem
- Loyal Textile Mills
- Maan Aluminium
- Machhar Industries
- Madhusudan Industries
- Mahamaya Steel Industries
- Mathew Easow Research Securities
- Maximus International
- Modern Steels
- Medplus Health Services
- Mega Fin India
- Midland Polymers
- M.K. Exim (India)
- Modern Dairies
- Modison
- Modulex Construction Technologies
- Monarch Networth Capital
- Mrugesh Trading
- Mufin Green Finance
- Mukta Agriculture
- Munoth Capital Markets
- Mystic Electronics
- National Plastic Technologies
- Info Edge (India)
- Nettlinx
- NG Industries
- NRB Industrial Bearings
- Nicco Parks & Resorts
- Nirmitee Robotics India
- Novelix Pharmaceuticals
- Network People Services Technologies
- Oriental Aromatics
- OCCL
- Perfect-Octave Media Projects
- Octavius Plantations
- Oriental Rail Infrastructure
- Ovobel Foods
- Oxford Industries
- Pace E-Commerce Ventures
- Pacific Industries
- Palm Jewels
- Parnax Lab
- Patidar Buildcon
- PCS Technology
- Premier Energy and Infrastructure
- Prime Focus
- Pioneer Embroideries
- Pritish Nandy Communications
- Poojawestern Metaliks
- Precision Camshafts
- Premium Capital Market & Investments
- Prevest Denpro
- Prima Agro
- Prima Industries
- Prima Plastics
- Prime Industries
- PS IT Infrastructure & Services
- PDP Shipping & Projects
- Purohit Construction
- Quality Power Electrical Equipments
- Raconteur Global Resources
- Raideep Industries
- Rainbow Denim
- Rama Petrochemicals
- Ramasigns Industries
- Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
- RDB Infrastructure And Power
- Redtape
- Reetech International
- Relic Technologies
- Ravindra Energy
- Robust Hotels
- Rico Auto Industries
- Ridhi Synthetics
- Rishabh Instruments
- RKD Agri & Retail
- Ravi Kumar Distilleries
- Radha Madhav Corporation
- Rane (Madras)
- Royal Orchid Hotels
- Rossell Techsys
- RR Securities
- Riddhi Steel and Tube
- Rattanindia Enterprises
- Ravinder Heights
- Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network
- Sadbhav Infrastructure Project
- Sakthi Sugars
- Salora International
- Sam Industries
- Sanco Trans
- Sanjivani Paranteral
- Sawaca Enterprises
- Suratwwala Business Group
- Sanghvi Brands
- Seamec
- Semac Consultants
- Setco Automotive
- Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
- Shahlon Silk Industries
- Shangar Decor
- Shivagrico Implements
- Shraddha Prime Projects
- Shreenath Investment Company
- Shriram Properties
- Shiva Suitings
- Shyam Telecom
- SI Capital & Financial Services
- Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces
- Simplex Infrastructures
- Sharanam Infraproject and Trading
- Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
- Sky Gold And Diamonds
- Softrak Venture Investment
- Sovereign Diamonds
- S.P. Apparels
- Sprayking
- Saptarishi Agro Industries
- Sri KPR Industries
- SR Industries
- Starlit Power Systems
- Starlite Components
- Starteck Finance
- Step Two Corporation
- Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
- Sunraj Diamond Exports
- Super Iron Foundry
- Supriya Lifescience
- Suraj Estate Developers
- Surat Trade and Mercantile
- Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
- SVC INDUSTRIES
- SVS Ventures
- SW Investments
- Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
- TAI Industries
- Tasty Bite Eatables
- Techknowgreen Solutions
- Techno Electric & Engineering Company
- Typhoon Financial Services
- TGV Sraac
- Thacker & Company
- Twamev Construction and Infrastructure
- Tierra Agrotech
- Tiger Logistics (India)
- Time Technoplast
- TPI India
- Transworld Shipping Lines
- Triveni Engineering & Industries
- Taylormade Renewables
- Tirupati Tyres
- TTK Prestige
- TVS Srichakra
- Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
- Uniparts India
- Upsurge Investment & Finance
- USG Tech Solutions
- V2 Retail
- Valley Magnesite Company
- Vardhman Concrete
- Vaxfab Enterprises
- Vinyoflex
- Vishal Bearings
- Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
- Visagar Polytex
- VLS Finance
- Vraj Iron and Steel
- Veeram Securities
- Wardwizard Healthcare
- Weizmann
- Welterman International
- White Hall Commercial Company
- Williamson Financial Services
- WSFx Global Pay
- W. S. Industries (India)
- Yaan Enterprises
- Yash Chemex
- Yug Décor
- Yuranus Infrastructure
- Zenith Fibres
- Zenith Healthcare
- Mansoon Trading Company
- Saraswati Commercial India
- Zuari Industries