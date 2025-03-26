SIS Ltd shares drop 3% after board approves buyback; check details here

SIS Ltd shares slipped 3.5 per cent in trade on March 26, 2025, logging day's low at ₹330 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company's board approved buyback.

Around 10:05 AM, SIS Ltd share price was down 1.74 per cent at ₹336.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 77,993.29. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,844.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹484 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹289.2 per share.

"We wish to inform the stock exchanges that the board of directors of SIS Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., March 25, 2025, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," the filing read.

Through the buyback offer, the company will purchase 37,12,871 shares, representing 2.57 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company as of March 21, 2025, of face value of ₹5 each as on record date, through the “tender offer” route.

The buyback is proposed to be made from all the shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company.

SIS Group Enterprises commenced operations as a two-member company in 1974 and has since transformed into one of the market leaders in the Asia Pacific region, in security, facility management and cash logistics segments, all of which are essential to the functioning of a healthy economy.

The group has adopted a tech-led approach which has steadily brought greater efficiency to the operation and offered a unique customer experience through its digital platform like iOPS, ARK, SalesMaxx, NQC, RQC, iPorter, SSDP, TFM, iQMS, iFMOps and MySIS app.

SIS Group Enterprises has the largest command center in India to manage 5,00,000 sites while establishing a leadership position in the e-surveillance industry. Over the years, the enterprise has steadily and strategically expanded its operations. Currently, SIS Group Enterprises is present across 28 Indian states and 8 Union Territories and has penetrated international markets like Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, according to its official website.

In the past one year, SIS Ltd shares have lost 22 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.