Home / Markets / News / SIS Ltd shares drop 3% after board approves buyback; check details here

SIS Ltd shares drop 3% after board approves buyback; check details here

The buyback is proposed to be made from all the shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SIS Ltd shares slipped 3.5 per cent in trade on March 26, 2025, logging day's low at ₹330 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company's board approved buyback.
 
Around 10:05 AM, SIS Ltd share price was down 1.74 per cent at ₹336.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 77,993.29. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,844.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹484 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹289.2 per share.
 
"We wish to inform the stock exchanges that the board of directors of SIS Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., March 25, 2025, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," the filing read. 
 
Through the buyback offer, the company will purchase 37,12,871 shares, representing 2.57 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company as of March 21, 2025, of face value of ₹5 each as on record date, through the “tender offer” route.
 
The buyback is proposed to be made from all the shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company.
 
SIS Group Enterprises commenced operations as a two-member company in 1974 and has since transformed into one of the market leaders in the Asia Pacific region, in security, facility management and cash logistics segments, all of which are essential to the functioning of a healthy economy.
 
The group has adopted a tech-led approach which has steadily brought greater efficiency to the operation and offered a unique customer experience through its digital platform like iOPS, ARK, SalesMaxx, NQC, RQC, iPorter, SSDP, TFM, iQMS, iFMOps and MySIS app.

Also Read

LIVE: Odisha Congress workers protest suspension and eviction of 12 MLAs from state Assembly

Apple schedules WWDC 2025 for June 9 week, revamped OS platforms expected

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex choppy around 78,000; Nifty above 23,650; metal, auto, bank gain

KVS lottery result 2025 for class 1 admissions out today, direct link here

Syria at crossroads: Can return to violence or move to peace, says UN envoy

 
SIS Group Enterprises has the largest command center in India to manage 5,00,000 sites while establishing a leadership position in the e-surveillance industry. Over the years, the enterprise has steadily and strategically expanded its operations. Currently, SIS Group Enterprises is present across 28 Indian states and 8 Union Territories and has penetrated international markets like Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, according to its official website.
 
In the past one year, SIS Ltd shares have lost 22 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Hotels Company shares up on signing Palitana Palace under Taj brand

Nifty Midcap 100 set to outrun Nifty 50 for fifth straight financial year

NCC share zooms 6% on winning multiple deals worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

Trump tariffs, economic recovery: Here are top stock market risks in FY26

Rapid Fleet IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, likely listing

Topics :SISBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market tradingIndian stock markets

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story