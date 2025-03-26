Indian Hotels Company shares up on signing Palitana Palace under Taj brand

Indian Hotels Company share price: Shares of Indian Hotels Company rose slightly on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, as the scrip rose 1.25 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 838.20 per share.

However, at 9:51 AM, Indian Hotels Company shares were off highs and were trading 0.69 per cent lower at Rs 822.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 77,862.37.

The rise in the Indian Hotels Company shares price came after the hotel chain operator announced that it has signed the Palitana Palace under the Taj brand in Palitana, Gujarat.

After undergoing extensive restoration, the 65-room Taj Palitana will combine historical charm with modern luxury, the company claimed

The hotel will offer a variety of amenities, including an all-day diner, a specialty restaurant, a lounge, and state-of-the-art facilities like a gym, pool, and spa.

With a focus on catering to the demand for social events and weddings, the Palitana Palace will feature a 3,000 sq. ft. ballroom, flexible meeting spaces, and expansive outdoor lawns.

In addition to restoring the Palace’s original grandeur, the property will also showcase a collection of royal art and historical artifacts.

Palitana falls in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, and is a renowned spiritual and cultural destination.

“Taj has been redefining luxury for over 121 years and its recognition as World’s Strongest Hotel Brand and India’s Strongest Brand is testament to it. We are honoured to partner with His Highness Thakore Saheb Mandhatasinhji Jadeja of Rajkot to bring the Palitana Palace under the Taj brand. This addition reinforces our commitment to preserving India’s rich heritage and expanding our portfolio of Palaces, Havelis and Forts,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL.

Including this hotel, IHCL will now have 29 hotels in Gujarat including 10 under development.

About The Indian Hotels Company

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries offer a diverse portfolio of hotel brands. The company’s brands include Taj, a globally iconic brand ranked as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand 2024 and India’s Strongest Brand 2024 by Brand Finance; SeleQtions, a curated collection of distinctive hotels; Tree of Life, offering private escapes in peaceful settings; Vivanta, which features sophisticated upscale hotels; Gateway, a collection of full-service hotels designed for exceptional destinations; and Ginger, which is redefining the lean luxe segment.

IHCL was founded by Jamsetji Tata, the visionary behind the Tata Group, and opened its first hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903.

Today, the company’s portfolio includes 368 hotels, with 128 currently under development. These properties span four continents, 14 countries, and over 150 locations.

IHCL is India’s largest hospitality company by market capitalisation and is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).