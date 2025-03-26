NCC share price: Construction company NCC shares zoomed as much as 6.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 217.55 per share, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company said, "We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received 2 (Two) Advance Work Orders dated 25th March 2025 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of middle mile network of BharatNet, in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle (against Package No.- 05) and Madhya Pradesh, DNH & DD Telecom Circles (against Package No.- 01)."

Under the terms of the order, NCC will be responsible for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance (O&M) of the middle mile network of BharatNet, in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle.

The company will also be responsible for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance (O&M) of the middle mile network of BharatNet, in Madhya Pradesh, DNH & DD Telecom Circles.

NCC further said that the construction needs to be completed in 3 years while maintenance work will take 10 years.

About NCC

Founded in 1978, NCC specialises in turnkey engineering, procurement and deconstruction (EPC) contracts and build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

The company is involved in a diverse range of sectors including road construction, building projects, irrigation, water and environmental services, electrical works, metals, mining, and railways.

Additionally, NCC holds major stakes in road and energy projects through its 62.1 per cent ownership of NCC Infrastructure Holdings Limited and in real estate via its 80 per cent ownership of NCC Urban Infrastructure.

The company extends its reach to the Middle East through subsidiaries based in Muscat and Dubai.

The market capitalisation of NCC Ltd is Rs 13,398 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of NCC Ltd share is Rs 364.50 while its 52-week low is Rs 169.95 per share.

At 9:33 AM, the NCC share was trading 4.38 per cent higher at Rs 213.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat at 78,017.82.