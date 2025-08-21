Nava Limited share price today

Shares of Nava Ltd. hit a 52-week high of ₹710.90, zooming 19 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the small-cap power generation stock surpassed its previous high of ₹673.35, which it touched on September 18, 2024.

At 02:44 PM, Nava was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹681.70, as compared to a 0.27 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold today. A combined 15.79 million equity shares representing 5.6 per cent of the total equity of Nava Limited have changed hands on the NSE (15.03 million shares) and BSE (0.76 million shares).

Nava Q1FY26 results In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Nava's consolidated revenues increased 15 per cent sequentially to ₹1,213 crore, while net profit surged over 61 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹490 crore. This exceptional growth was driven by robust energy operations, higher realisations in our metal businesses, and disciplined cost control. One of the most notable achievements this quarter was the sharp improvement in Maamba Energy Limited’s receivable position, where arrears of $75 million were successfully collected, the management said in the Q1 earnings conference call. The company's strategic projects, from renewable energy in Zambia to commercial agriculture in Africa, are progressing as planned, positioning the company for sustainable growth. The planned conversion of captive power assets to IPPs will further enhance operational efficiency, the management said.

ALSO READ: GST rationalisation: GoM backs Centre's proposal to end 12%, 28% tax rates Nava is poised to implement a calibrated capital expenditure plan of up to $750 million over the next few years. These investments aim to enhance core capabilities in Energy, Agriculture and Metals, while also supporting strategic expansion into high-growth adjacencies. Nava outlook Nava, in its FY25 annual report, said that the company enters the new financial year with a momentum of new projects under execution and a strong balance sheet. Further, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth across its core and emerging businesses. The company's geographic diversity, robust liquidity, and prudent capital allocation provide resilience and the required foundation for the next phase of value creation. Focus remains on execution of committed projects, 400 Megawatt (Mw) Power capacity addition, Avocado plantation and Sugar project, all in Zambia.