Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150pts, Nifty holds 25k; Clean Science drops 6%, India Cements up 4%
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150pts, Nifty holds 25k; Clean Science drops 6%, India Cements up 4%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index gained 0.26 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.42 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Thursday

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices were trading higher by 0.15 per cent, and 0.35 per cent, respectively. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finserv, RIL, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank were the leading the gains among the Sensex constituent stocks.
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 82,220

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Thursday's trading session at 82,220.46, higher by 362.62 points or 0.44 per cent.
 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,142

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened at 25,142, higher by 91.45 points or 0.37 per cent.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 362 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex climbed 362.62 points or 0.44 per cent to end the pre-opening session at 82,220.46.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 91 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 added 91.45 points or 0.37 per cent to close at in pre-opening session at 25,142.
 

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens slightly higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 4 paise higher on Thursday. The domestic currency started at 87.03/$ vs Wednesday's close of 87.07/$

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on HDB Financial

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on HDB Financial stock.
     
  • The brokerage has assigned a 'Neutral' rating with a target price of ₹860
     
  • The brokerage said HDB offers a play on India's high-growth, underpenetrated retail lending market. With an AUM of ~₹1.1t and ~20m customers, the company has built a granular, largely secured loan portfolio (~73% secured) and demonstrated credit discipline.
     
  • With strong governance, in-house collections, and a differentiated sourcing model, HDB has the foundations for sustainable value creation.
     
  • At 2.7x FY27E P/BV, HDB offers exposure to a retail-heavy NBFC with a long runway for growth. As operating leverage kicks in and the cut in policy repo rates brings down the borrowing costs, we expect margin expansion and a gradual RoE improvement.
     
  • With valuations largely factoring inmedium-term growth potential, we would look for clearer evidence of stronger execution on loan growth, ability to better navigate industry/product cycles, and structural (not just cyclical) improvement in return ratios.
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shreeji Shipping Global IPO ends today

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is set to end today. The public offering has received a decent response, so far, from investors.
     
  • The ₹410.71-crore Shreeji Shipping Global IPO has received bids for 7,51,80,354 equity shares against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 6.59 times as of August 20. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Online gaming Bill puts no liability on gamers, says Union Minister Vaishnaw

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: In an interview with Business Standard, Union Minister for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there are very significant harmful effects on society because of online real money games.
     
  • There are cases of suicides, and middle-class families losing their entire family savings. It is a serious menace that all parties across political ideologies have been flagging. Therefore, we have brought this Bill, he said. READ INTERVIEW

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty in green

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures are trading in the positive territory.
     
  • At 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 32 points at 25,116 levels. 
     
  • This suggests a higher open for India stocks today.

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Near-term concerns will weigh on Samvardhana Motherson's profit margins

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multiple headwinds dented the operating performance of the country’s largest listed auto component maker by revenues, Samvardhana Motherson. Given the lower-than-expected operating profit margins and weak demand trends for its key segments, most brokerages have cut their earnings estimates. The uncertainty over tariffs and auto demand has led to a 13 per cent fall in the stock prices from the June highs. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock exchanges freeze more promoter demat accounts for non-compliance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The number of companies with promoters whose demat accounts were frozen by the stock exchanges due to non-compliance increased over the past year. The BSE froze promoter demat accounts in 457 companies, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) 2024-25 annual report released on August 12. These numbers are broadly higher than those of the previous year, although lower than in 2022-23. READ MORE

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Timely execution of new capacities essential for gains in NTPC stock

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s biggest power generation company, NTPC, is set to play a key role in energy transition by transforming into a diversified generator. As announced at its annual investor meet, the state-owned firm has raised its capacity target to 149 Gw by FY32 (versus 130 Gw earlier), from the current operational 83 Gw. It has a massive capex outlay of ₹7 trillion. READ MORE

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are poised for a listless opening, amid mixed global cues. Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 21 to August 23, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments will be scrutinised for any clues on the central bank's outlook on the economy and monetary policy. Amid this, Clean Science and Technology, India Cements, Bharti Hexacom, and Fortis Healthcare are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News