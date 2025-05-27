Smallcap stock hits new high in weak market; up 70% from May-month low

Centum Electronics share price today

Shares of Centum Electronics moved higher by 14 per cent to hit an all-time high of ₹2,582.40 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

The smallcap stock engaged in industrial products business surpassed its previous high of ₹2,446.10 touched on May 23, 2025. The stock has appreciated by 70 per cent from its current month low of ₹1,515.20 touched on May 9, 2025. It has been more-than-doubled or zoomed 126 per cent from its 3-month low of ₹1,140.15 touched on March 4, 2025.

At 02:35 PM; Centum Electronics was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹2,510.80, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Centum Electronics trades at 123% premium over its QIP price

Centum Electronics in March 2025 completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) raising ₹210 crore. The company issued 1.81 million shares at a price of ₹1,160 each. Currently, the stock trades at a 123 per cent premium over its QIP price.

Key investors included HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC Manufacturing Fund and HDFC Defence Fund acquiring nearly 33 per cent of the shares offered. Subhkam Ventures and 3P India Equity Fund were allotted 29.76 per cent and 28.57 per cent, respectively, of the shares offered.

Centum Electronics said the net proceeds will be used for repayment / pre-payment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, capital expenditure for purchase of new equipment and machinery and general purposes.

What's driving the rally in Centum Electronics

Centum Electronics on May 13, 2025 said that the company has a role to play in developing systems and subsystems for the Space-Based Surveillance, however there is no information available with the company regarding Government’s directive to move up the satellite development schedule from four years to 12-18 months.

The company had given clarification on news reports that the government has directed three private firms including Centum Electronics to move up their satellite development schedule from four years to 12-18 months.

Strong Q4 results & robust order book

For the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Centum Electronics reported 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue, driven by strong performance in high-margin Build-to-Spec (BTS) business for domestic Defence and Space customers.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin stood at 11.3 per cent, up 44 bps QoQ and 52 bps YoY, driven by higher billing in the BTS segment. The company reported profit after tax of ₹21.5 crore, against loss of ₹6.9 crore in a year ago quarter and loss of ₹19.3 crore in December 2024 quarter.

Total order book at end of Q4FY25 stood at ₹1,736.4 crore. Standalone order book surged to ₹1,329.7 crore (vs ₹1,117.8 crore in FY24), led by strong BTS order inflow. New EMS customers have advanced to the qualification and NPI stage, positioning the business for strong revenue growth in FY26, the company said.

About Centum Electronics

Centum Electronics is in designing and manufacturing electronic systems and manufactures high-end electronic modules, subsystems and systems used in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronics sectors.

The company has delivered mission-critical electronics on almost all satellite programs of ISRO including the ambitious Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan projects and also delivered 300 to 500 components for almost every Indian space mission. The clientele base consists of reputed defence segment companies such as Space Application Centre, ISRO, DRDO’s, ABB, Thales, and RAFAEL among others.