Smaller companies give India a shot at $4 trillion market capitalisation

Higher valuation creation in companies beyond the top 100 has given the domestic markets a shot at a $4 trillion market capitalisation (mcap) — a club exclusive to three countries currently.

On Thursday, the mcap of all BSE-listed stocks finished at a new record of Rs 328.33 trillion ($3.94 trillion), despite the benchmark indices ending with losses. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The mcap was propelled by gains in the broader market, including small and midcap stocks — a trend dominant this year.

Stocks outside the top 100 now contribute 40 per cent to the country’s mcap, up from 35 per cent at the start of this financial year (2023-24).



Since April 1, India’s mcap has risen 27 per cent. Meanwhile, the mcap of the top 100 companies has grown 17 per cent to Rs 195 trillion, while those outside the top 100 have seen their market value surge 46 per cent to Rs 133 trillion.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex is currently around 2.7 per cent below its record high registered on September 15.

The small and midcaps have more than recouped their losses made in October due to risk aversion caused by the rise in US bond yields.

According to Bloomberg data, India’s mcap has risen nearly 13 per cent so far this calendar year, even as China’s has seen a 5 per cent erosion in its mcap. The US is the only market in the top 10 mcap club that has grown at a faster clip than India at 16 per cent. The combined world mcap has grown 9 per cent this year to $106 trillion.



“India’s correlation of returns with global equities continues to decline and is lower than in history. That said, India is a large stock market in terms of mcap in a global context and cannot completely deviate from global equity market trends. Softer global markets could cap absolute returns, whereas a strong global bull market could coincide with relative underperformance for low-beta markets like India,” says Ridham Desai, managing director and head of research at Morgan Stanley India.

Analysts say achieving the $4 trillion mcap milestone will burnish India’s image as the go-to market in Asia and the emerging market (EM) basket.



India’s strong earnings, macroeconomic (macro) stability, and domestic flows make it a standout market, say analysts.

In recent weeks, about half a dozen foreign brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and CLSA, have recommended higher allocations to India in the EM and Asia-Pacific (APAC) baskets, even as valuations remain expensive compared to their peers.

“India has the best structural growth prospects in the region. We believe gross domestic product growth is likely to stay robust at 6.3 per cent year-on-year in 2024. While the external macro backdrop of higher-for-longer rates, persistent dollar strength, lower China growth, and greater geopolitical uncertainty could potentially lead to elevated market volatility in the region, India is relatively less sensitive to these external shocks,” says Sunil Koul, APAC equity strategist, Goldman Sachs.