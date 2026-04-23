Smart order routing gains traction, but overall adoption remains low

“Brokers must demonstrate a fully functional alternative trading mode in case SOR fails, in line with updated resiliency standards. Given that SOR links the order books of multiple exchanges, even a single technical error could propagate across markets. The regulator’s calibrated, risk-averse filtration process is therefore aimed at protecting systemic integrity. We have seen similar phases earlier, and this is a temporary phenomenon as systems and approvals gradually align,” said Ankur Jhaveri, MD & CEO, Institutional Equities, JM Financial Institutional Securities.
While several brokers have secured approvals, many others are still awaiting clearance from exchanges, sources said. Smart order routing share in trading in NSE Cash Segment
|
| Share (%)
| Apr-25
| 0.9
| May-25
| 0.6
| Jun-25
| 0.6
| Jul-25
| 1.4
| Aug-25
| 1.9
| Sep-25
| 1.8
| Oct-25
| 2.1
| Nov-25
| 2.7
| Dec-25
| 2.5
| Jan-26
| 2.6
| Feb-26
| 3
| Mar-26
| 3.3
Source: NSE Market Pulse Share (%) of different channels of trading in NSE CM segment
|
| Mar-25
| Mar-26
| Colocation
| 38.3
| 44.3
| Direct Market Access
| 6.1
| 4.1
| Internet based trading
| 7.3
| 6.1
| Mobile
| 19.7
| 20.1
| SOR
| 0.7
| 3.3
| CTCL/Neat Terminal
| 27.9
| 22.2
Source: MSE Market Pulse