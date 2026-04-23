Smart order routing gains traction, but overall adoption remains low

“Brokers must demonstrate a fully functional alternative trading mode in case SOR fails, in line with updated resiliency standards. Given that SOR links the order books of multiple exchanges, even a single technical error could propagate across markets. The regulator’s calibrated, risk-averse filtration process is therefore aimed at protecting systemic integrity. We have seen similar phases earlier, and this is a temporary phenomenon as systems and approvals gradually align,” said Ankur Jhaveri, MD & CEO, Institutional Equities, JM Financial Institutional Securities.