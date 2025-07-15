Home / Markets / News / Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Once the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO shares is likely to be finalized today, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The public subscription, which closed on Monday, July 14, saw strong investor demand and was oversubscribed by more than 13 times.

Here’s how to check Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO online

Once the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:
 
Check Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO final subscription status

The ₹582.56 crore public offering of Smartworks Coworking Spaces, offered at a price band of ₹387-407 with a lot size of 36 shares, received bids for 13,99,09,320 shares against the 1,04,01,828 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 13.45 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Among the investor categories, Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed to 24.41 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 22.78 times, and retail investors at 3.53 times.
 
Meanwhile, the quota reserved for employees was overbooked by 2.38 times.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces continue to command a decent premium in the grey market on Tuesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares were seen trading at around ₹423 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or 3.93 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO listing forecast
Shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares may list at a premium of nearly 4 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 

About Smartworks Coworking Spaces

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited is an office experience and managed campus platform. As of March 31, 2024, they were the largest managed campus operator among the benchmarked operators in terms of total stock, with a lease-signed portfolio of 8.0 million square feet. They have leased and manage a total SBA of 8.99 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets rise; China Q2 GDP at 5.2%; Q1 results in focus

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: IT services; check stock picks, targets

US trading firm Jane Street deposits ₹4,844 crore in escrow account

Premium

NSE ranks fourth on the global IPO offering league table in H1-2025

Premium

L&T to KEC International: Diversified players better placed in infra sector

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeIPO REVIEWipo filing

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story