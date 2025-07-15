Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status:
The basis of allotment for the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO
shares is likely to be finalized today, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The public subscription, which closed on Monday, July 14, saw strong investor demand and was oversubscribed by more than 13 times.
Here’s how to check Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO online
Once the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.
Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status directly:
Check Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO final subscription status
The ₹582.56 crore public offering of Smartworks Coworking Spaces, offered at a price band of ₹387-407 with a lot size of 36 shares, received bids for 13,99,09,320 shares against the 1,04,01,828 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 13.45 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
Among the investor categories, Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed to 24.41 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 22.78 times, and retail investors at 3.53 times.
Meanwhile, the quota reserved for employees was overbooked by 2.38 times.
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces continue to command a decent premium in the grey market on Tuesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares were seen trading at around ₹423 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP)
of ₹16 or 3.93 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO listing forecast
Shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares may list at a premium of nearly 4 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
About Smartworks Coworking Spaces
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited is an office experience and managed campus platform. As of March 31, 2024, they were the largest managed campus operator among the benchmarked operators in terms of total stock, with a lease-signed portfolio of 8.0 million square feet. They have leased and manage a total SBA of 8.99 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.
