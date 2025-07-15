Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; HCL Tech, Tata Tech, CGDs in focus
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; HCL Tech, Tata Tech, CGDs in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 15, 2025: Around 8:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 2 points lower at 25,166, indicating a muted start for the bourses.

SI Reporter New Delhi
bombay stock exchange, BSE
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,629.40 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,821.12 crore on July 14. | Image: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 pts, above 82,400

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up 187.6 points after the market opened and was trading at 82,441-levels.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell marginally by 7.6 points, or 0.01 per cent to 82,245.85 levels, while the Nifty50 rose 7.2 points or 0.03 per cent at 25,089.5 levels.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens slightly higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 2 paise higher on Tuesday amid stable global market sentiment. Indian Rupee opened at 85.97 per US dollar vs Monday's close of 85.99/$

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fraud crackdown: 40,000 taxpayers withdraw bogus claims of ₹1,045 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Around 40,000 taxpayers have revised their income tax (I-T) returns in the past four months, withdrawing fraudulent claims worth ₹1,045 crore following a large-scale crackdown by the I-T department on bogus deductions and exemptions, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday.
 
The I-T department said the move came after a series of outreach efforts, including SMS alerts, emails, and physical programmes, were made across various locations, nudging taxpayers towards voluntary compliance.
 
CBDT initiated a large-scale verification operation across multiple locations in the country on Monday, targeting individuals and entities facilitating fraudulent claims of deductions and exemptions in Income Tax Returns (ITRs). This action follows a detailed analysis of the misuse of tax benefits under the Income-tax Act, 1961, often in collusion with professional intermediaries. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Key indices continued to face selling pressure at higher levels. The Nifty closed 68 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 247 points. Among sectors, despite weak sentiment, the Reality and Capital Market indices outperformed, both rallying over 1.35 percent. Meanwhile, the IT index was the top loser, shedding 1.14 percent.
 
Technically, after a muted open, the market experienced selling pressure at higher levels. However, following a long correction, it eventually halted near the 25,000/82,000 mark. We believe that the market has completed one leg of correction, and the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) at 25,000/82,000 is likely to act as a key support zone for traders. Above this level, a technical bounce back up to the 20-day SMA, or approximately 25,170–25,250 / 82,250–82,500, could be expected.
 
On the other hand, below the 50-day SMA, or 24980/82,000, selling pressure is likely to intensify. In that scenario, the market could see levels around 24,850–24,800 / 81,600–81,500.
 
For the day, sell below 24980 with a stop loss at 25180. The weakness should increase below 24980, which may push the market to 24850 or 24800. Crossing 25180 would be positive in the short term. Buy select stocks between 25000 and 24900 with a short-term view.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US after patent settlement with Incyte Corp

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of hair loss drug Leqselvi (deuruxolitinib) in the United States (US) market for the treatment of alopecia areata, a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss on the scalp as well as other parts of the body.
 
The announcement came after the Mumbai-based pharma major inked a settlement pact with US-based Incyte Corporation regarding the hair loss drug. Incyte had earlier accused Sun Pharma of patent infringement.
 
Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will seek dismissal of the pending Leqselvi litigation in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citi's India head of commercial banking exits after 25 years with bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citigroup’s India head and managing director (MD) of commercial banking, Bhanu Vohra, has parted ways with the US-based bank after twenty-five years to pursue external opportunities, the bank confirmed to Business Standard. The bank is in the process of appointing Vohra’s successor soon.
 
“We can confirm both developments. Bhanu would be pursuing an external opportunity. The bank will shortly announce his successor,” Citi said in an email response to Business Standard.
 
Vohra has been with the bank since November 2000.
 
In March 2023, he took over as the MD & India Head of Citi Commercial Bank in India, where he led a team of over 300 banking and risk professionals, managing the banking needs of mid-corporate, digital, new-age, and SME clients. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q1 results today: HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard among 23 companies on July 15

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
 
HDB Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, AWL Agri Business, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Network 18 Media, and Just Dial are among the other 23 companies expected to declare their Q1 results today. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: R Doraiswamy takes charge as LIC's MD & CEO for a three-year term

Stock Market LIVE Updates: R Doraiswamy on Monday took charge as the Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for a period of three years.
 
The Ministry of Finance appointed Doraiswamy as MD & CEO of the insurer for three years from the date of assumption of charge or until he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.
 
The Government of India, in its notification, said: “...has appointed Shri R Doraiswamy, Managing Director, Life Insurance Corporation of India (‘the Corporation’), as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the Corporation, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or till the date of his attaining the age of 62 years (i.e. August 28, 2028), or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.” READ MORE

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EU ministers plan measures to counter Trump's 'unacceptable' 30% tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EU trade ministers have agreed that US President Donald Trump's announcement of 30 per cent tariffs on the European Union was "absolutely unacceptable", and they are studying a new set of countermeasures to respond to the move.
 
The ministers met Monday in Brussels following Trump's surprise announcement over the weekend of such hefty tariffs, which could have repercussions for governments, companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. The EU is America's biggest business partner and the world's largest trading bloc.
 
Maro efcovic, the EU's trade representative in its talks with the US, said after the meeting that it was "very obvious from the discussions today, the 30 per cent is absolutely unacceptable". READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,890; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,890 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,560.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,890.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,040. READ MORE

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India sees $52.3 bn services surplus in Q3 FY25; offsets goods deficit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India recorded a services trade surplus of $52.3 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), driven by a 17 per cent rise in services exports driven by information technology, consulting, and R&D services. This strong trajectory in the October-December 2024 quarter helped cushion a growing merchandise trade deficit. These are among the key findings of the third edition of ‘Trade Watch Quarterly’, released by NITI Aayog on Monday.
 
During the same period, India’s merchandise exports rose by 3 per cent to $108.7 billion, while imports jumped 6.5 per cent to $187.5 billion, the report found. The widening goods trade gap was offset significantly by robust services performance, reinforcing India’s growing competitiveness in the global services economy. READ MORE

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp to enter UK, Germany, France, Spain in Q2 FY26: Munjal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp will expand into key European markets — including Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom — in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (2025–26), as part of its broader global strategy, said chairman Pawan Munjal in the company’s annual report for FY2024–25.
 
“A bold global expansion roadmap will see Hero MotoCorp extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY2025–26, as we carry our vision of mobility without boundaries to new markets,” Munjal said.
 
"Our entry into Europe and the UK later this year marks the next phase in our global ambition — backed by engineering excellence and innovation," he added. READ MORE

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JM Financial bets big on cables & wires; KEI Industries, Polycab among top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dometsic brokerage firm JM Financial is betting big on cables and wires (C&W) stocks. With heightened focus on infrastructure development and increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D), the C&W sector is set to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent over the financial year (FY) 2025-28E, as per the brokerage firm. JM Financial has initiated coverage on two major C&W stocks, Polycab India and KEI Industries, with a double-digit upside estimated and a 'Buy' rating.
 
India's C&W industry was valued at ₹90,000 crore in FY25, despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Rising utilisation levels have prompted leading players to undertake aggressive capacity expansions, especially in the cables industry, as per the domestic brokerage firm. Besides, the China+1 sentiment has added to the overall bullish sentiment in the sector. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- As Tuesday trade kicks off, global uncertainty looms with the US President sending letters to 23 countries and announcing steep tariffs—50 per cent on Brazil, and 30 per cent on EU and Mexico starting August 1.

-- All eyes are now on Q1 earnings from Just Dial, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, and HDFC Life today; Angel One, LTTS and Tech Mahindra follow on Wednesday.

-- Key global triggers include US CPI data at 18:00 IST, inflation concerns, and rate trajectory. Nifty remains bullish only above 25,670; immediate downside risk lies at 24,901.

-- Realty stocks outperformed yesterday, led by Ahluwalia (up 5.5 per cent) on a Rs 2,089 crore DLF order.

-- Watch out for movement on the US-India interim trade pact.

-- Preferred trades: Sell Nifty between 25,250–25,300 (target: 24,901); Bank Nifty: Sell at CMP (target: 56,000). Chart of the Day: HUDCO, Prestige Estates, and Maruti. Top Buy: Prestige Estates (CMP 1726) – targets 1757/1819.
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEstock market tradingAsia MarketsBSE SensexNifty50Gold PricesCrude Oil PriceQ1 resultsGift NiftyChina GDPS&P NasdaqDow JonesHCLTechCPI InflationWPI inflationTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News