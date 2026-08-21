SME stock Technocrats Plasma Systems zooms 83% against IPO price on debut

Technocrats Plasma Systems share price movement

Technocrats Plasma Systems was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹242 on the BSE on Friday at 02:43 PM, with only buyers seen on the counter. The stock listed at a hefty 74 per cent premium, and zoomed up to 83 per cent against its issue price of ₹132 per share.

Technocrats Plasma Systems shares was listed on the BSE SME platform. As many as 2.75 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 365,000 shares on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The market lot size for the scrip is 1,000 shares.

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from August 21, 2026, the equity shares of Technocrats Plasma Systems are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities, BSE said. The exchange said trading in the equity shares of the company shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Friday, September 4, 2026. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group, the exchange informed. Technocrats Plasma Systems overview Technocrats Plasma Systems is an engineering-led manufacturer of plasma cutting machines, welding equipment and customized automation systems for metal fabrication and related industries in India. Its products are used by customers in various sectors including automotive, construction, shipbuilding, heavy engineering and general manufacturing.

Technocrats Plasma Systems’ product portfolio includes manual and CNC-controlled plate and pipe cutting systems for different material thicknesses and profiles, welding equipment for MIG, TIG, ARC, SAW and laser processes, and automation solutions for cutting and welding lines. Accelerating industrialization and infrastructure expansion, widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies (IoT, AI, machine learning), rising automation and robotics in welding and cutting operations, and increasing demand for high-precision, energy efficient, and digitally integrated systems. Policy support under initiatives such as Make in India, Production Linked Incentives (PLI), and digital skill development programs further reinforce the sector’s structural growth potential, the company said in prospectus.