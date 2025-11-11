Home / Markets / News / Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

This isn't SoftBank's first departure from the chipmaker. Its Vision Fund was among Nvidia's early backers, having built a $4 billion stake in 2017 before offloading its entire holding in January 2019

Softbank, Masayoshi Son
SoftBank's founder, Masayoshi Son, is also planning to expand in the AI space and semiconductor infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp announced on Tuesday (local time) that it has sold its entire stake in US-based chipmaker Nvidia Corp for approximately $5.83 billion, Bloomberg reported.
 
The Tokyo-based group confirmed the sale in its earnings call, where it reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Shares of SoftBank rose 2 per cent in Tokyo trading ahead of its earnings briefing.
 
This follows SoftBank increasing its Nvidia stake to around $3 billion by the end of March, amounting to 32.1 million shares. The sale of these shares contributed to the company’s Q2 net profit rising to 2.5 trillion yen ($16.2 billion). Its Vision Fund investment arm also boosted the results, mainly driven by gains from its holding in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which totalled to 2.16 trillion yen for the quarter, the report said.

SoftBank’s history with Nvidia

This isn’t SoftBank’s first exit from the chipmaker. The company’s Vision Fund had been an early investor in Nvidia, building a stake worth about $4 billion in 2017 before fully divesting its holdings in January 2019. Despite the sale, SoftBank remains linked to Nvidia through its artificial intelligence (AI) ventures that depend on the chipmaker’s technology, including the $500 billion Stargate data centre project in the US, reported CNBC.

SoftBank’s growing focus on AI and chips

SoftBank's founder, Masayoshi Son, is also planning to expand in the AI space and semiconductor infrastructure. The company has been stepping up investments in OpenAI and chip ventures, including a planned $30 billion injection into OpenAI and a proposed $6.5 billion acquisition of chip designer Ampere Computing LLC, Bloomberg reported.
 
Son is also pursuing partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest semiconductor foundry, and others on a potential $1 trillion AI manufacturing hub in Arizona, the report added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers 620pts from day's low; Nifty above 25,650; Metal, IT shares shine

Asian shares mostly lower as tech rally cools amid US shutdown progress

Hero MotoCorp Q2 preview: Profit may climb up to 23% YoY; revenue by 16%

TVS Srichakra share price declines 6% on Q2 results; check key highlights

Hitachi Energy up 32% in 10 days, hits record high. Should you buy or hold?

Topics :Softbank GroupNvidiaBS Web Reportsartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story