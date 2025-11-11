Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 160 pts, Nifty below 25,550; Bajaj Finance sinks 7%, TARIL 10%
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 160 pts, Nifty below 25,550; Bajaj Finance sinks 7%, TARIL 10%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Nov 11: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.03 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index rose 0.11 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Nov 11: Sensex, Nifty erased opening gains to turn negative

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices were performing after the markets opened for trading on Tuesday

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.10 per cent, and 0.15 per cent, respectively.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Tuesday. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 25,610

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 42.65 points or 0.17 per cent at 25,617. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 83,671

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Tuesday's trading session at 83,671.52, higher by 136.17 points or 0.16 per cent. 
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle higher in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose 151.09 points or 0.18 per cent to 83,686.44 levels, and the NSE Nifty50 rose 42.65 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,617 levels.

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 1 paise lower on Tuesday, November 11. The domestic currency started trade at 88.71 per US dollar vs Monday's close of 88.70/$

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EV charging network Bolt.Earth eyes profitability next year; IPO to follow

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network Bolt.Earth, which enjoys a 63 per cent share of the country’s public charging market, expects to turn profitable in 2026-27 (FY27), followed by an IPO over the next few months amid rising EV adoption in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. It would be the first EV charging network provider to turn profitable, claimed CEO S Raghav Bharadwaj. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt bond yields decline on hopes of RBI's support through bond purchases

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Government bond yields declined on Monday as market sentiment improved on expectations of the Reserve Bank of India’s support through bond purchases, dealers said. Market participants speculated that the central bank had bought bonds worth ₹6,357 crore on Friday via NDS-OM platform. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.49 per cent, against the previous close of 6.51 per cent. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: High-growth segments, acquisition to drive gains for Torrent Pharma

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong performance in the July–September quarter of 2025–26 (FY26) and expectations of growth from launches and acquisition-led synergies led to a 6.65 per cent jump in the share price of pharmaceutical (pharma) major Torrent Pharmaceuticals. Several brokerages have upgraded the stock — currently trading at ₹3,817 — citing upward earnings estimates for 2026–27 (FY27). READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trent reported decent margins in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) but growth moderated. Same store growth was low single-digits. Trent’s revenue growth decelerated in Q2FY26 at 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while area additions were offset by decline in revenue per square foot (sq ft). Management says consumer sentiment in Q2 was muted. READ MORE

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs upgrades Indian stocks to 'overweight' on growth momentum

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs upgraded India to "overweight" from "neutral", reversing its October 2024 downgrade, citing strengthening earnings momentum and policy tailwinds supporting growth. The global brokerage has set a 2026 year-end target of 29,000 for the benchmark index Nifty 50, implying a 14% upside from Friday's close. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 5 stocks today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors looking to earn dividend income may keep an eye on shares of Elitecon International, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, and Symphony during Tuesday’s session, as all these companies have declared interim dividends for their shareholders. According to data available on the BSE, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer Care, Kalpataru, Jindal Stainless and Hudco are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors CV shares to list on November 12 after demerger

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) listing will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the company announced on Monday. The event marks a key milestone in the Tata Motors demerger, which separated the automaker’s passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses into two independent entities. READ MORE
First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

