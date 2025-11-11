Home / Markets / News / TVS Srichakra share price declines 6% on Q2 results; check key highlights

TVS Srichakra share price declines 6% on Q2 results; check key highlights

TVS Srichakra's stock price declined 6.21 per cent to touch an intraday low of ₹3,911 per share on the NSE

TVS Srichakra share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
Nov 11 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
TVS Srichakra shares were under pressure on the bourses on Tuesday, November 11, after the company released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025–26 (Q2FY26). The stock declined 6.21 per cent to touch an intraday low of ₹3,911 per share on the NSE.
 
By 1:26 PM, TVS Srichakra shares were trading at ₹3,940.40 per share, down 5.51 per cent from the previous close of ₹4,170.20. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,612.05, higher by 37.70 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close.
 
So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 0.017 million shares worth ₹6.77 crore have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,997.28 crore on the NSE as of November 11.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

TVS Srichakra Q2FY26 results

TVS Srichakra's net profit attributable to owners during Q2FY26 rose to ₹11.1 crore from ₹10.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.1 per cent to ₹926.49 crore, compared with ₹841.74 crore in Q2FY25. On the flip side, the company’s total expenses during the quarter rose 9.96 per cent to ₹908.65 crore, from ₹826.34 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 10.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹65 crore, while the Ebitda margin remained flat at 7 per cent.  ALSO READ | Hitachi Energy up 32% in 10 days, hits record high. Should you buy or hold?

TVS Srichakra share price history

The company’s shares have delivered positive returns over the past year. BSE data shows that the counter has appreciated 2.75 per cent in the last one month and 39.50 per cent in the last six months.
 
Year-to-date, the company’s shares have advanced 11.22 per cent.
 
Shares of TVS Srichakra hit their 52-week high of ₹4,249 per share on the NSE on November 7, 2025, while they touched their 52-week low of ₹2,431.80 per share on April 7, 2025, on the NSE.

Nov 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

