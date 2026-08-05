Solid launch pipeline cushions DLF's Q1 miss, keeps FY27 outlook intact

DLF has outlined a robust launch pipeline for the next few quarters, providing healthy near-term visibility for its residential business, JM Financial Research said. Given its steady annuity cash flows and fully paid-up land bank, the company remains well placed to scale up across segments and newer geographies, analysts at the brokerage, led by Sumit Kumar, said. They have maintained a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹765.

In the commercial segment, rental income rose 9 per cent, with the overall rental portfolio of 49.6 million square feet recording an occupancy level of 95 per cent, while the retail portfolio reported occupancy of 97 per cent. With three malls nearing completion, rental income is expected to pick up gradually and stabilise by the second quarter (July-September/Q2) of 2027-28. The company expects exit rentals of ₹7,300 crore to ₹7,500 crore in FY27 and projects mid-teen growth in net operating income over the next four to five years in its rental business.