Solid listing: Sacheerome shares list at 50% premium, beat IPO GMP forecast

Sacheerome IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut on the NSE SME, Sacheerome shares were quoted trading at ₹126 apiece, a premium of ₹24 or 23.53 per cent over the issue price, revealed sources tracking grey market activities.

The public offering of Sacheerome, valued at around ₹61.62 crore, was available for subscription from Monday, June 9, till Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The public offering comprised an entirely fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component.

The basis of allotment of Sacheerome IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The company has set the issue price at ₹102 per share.

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) acted as the registrar for the Sacheerome IPO, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited served as the sole book-running lead manager.

Sacheerome IPO objective

Sacheerome, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), will utilise the proceeds from the public offering for setting up a new manufacturing facility at 1459b, Sector-32, Yeida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP203209. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.