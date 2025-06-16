Home / Markets / News / Solid listing: Sacheerome shares list at 50% premium, beat IPO GMP forecast

Sacheerome shares listed at ₹153 per share on the NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹51 or 50 per cent over the issue price of ₹102 per share

Sacheerome IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Sacheerome IPO listing price: Shares of fragrances and flavours manufacturer Sacheerome made a solid D-street debut on Monday, May 16, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Sacheerome shares listed at ₹153 per share on the NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹51 or 50 per cent over the issue price of ₹102 per share.
 
Sacheerome IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut on the NSE SME, Sacheerome shares were quoted trading at ₹126 apiece, a premium of ₹24 or 23.53 per cent over the issue price, revealed sources tracking grey market activities.

Sacheerome IPO details

The public offering of Sacheerome, valued at around ₹61.62 crore, was available for subscription from Monday, June 9, till Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The public offering comprised an entirely fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
Sacheerome IPO was available at a price band of ₹96 per share-₹102 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares. The SME offering received an overwhelming response from investors, with bids for 1,25,79,60,000 shares against 40,18,800 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 313 times, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
The basis of allotment of Sacheerome IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The company has set the issue price at ₹102 per share.
 
MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) acted as the registrar for the Sacheerome IPO, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited served as the sole book-running lead manager.

Sacheerome IPO objective

Sacheerome, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), will utilise the proceeds from the public offering for setting up a new manufacturing facility at 1459b, Sector-32, Yeida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP203209. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Sacheerome

Incorporated in June 1992, Sacheerome specialises in designing and manufacturing fragrances and flavours. Their products cater to diverse industries, including personal care, home care, and food products. The company operates in the B2B FMCG sector, serving leading firms globally. Sacheerome's fragrances and flavours are used in various applications, from cosmetics to beverages and confectionery.
   

IPO listing time, IPO GMP, NSE SME platform, Buzzing stocks, Markets

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

