Oswal Pumps IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Oswal Pumps IPO details

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Oswal Pump shares will close on Tuesday, June 17. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 18. Oswal Pumps will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, June 20.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹584-614 per share and lot size at 24. A retail investor would require a minimum amount of ₹14,736 to bid for one lot or 24 shares at the upper price band.