Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start; Asia up; India May WPI, Israel-Iran war in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 16, 2025: At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 44 points higher at 24,771, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 16, 2025: India’s May WPI inflation data, escalating Israel-Iran tensions, rising crude oil prices, China’s May retail sales and industrial production figures, institutional flows, and mixed global cues are likely to guide the movement of benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex on the first trading day of the week.
That said, at 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 44 points higher at 24,771, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Monday as investors digested rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran and awaited key economic data from China.
Oil prices surged and gold rallied as safe-haven demand rose amid global equity weakness triggered by the escalating conflict.
Tensions escalated over the weekend as Israeli drones targeted Iran’s South Pars gas field—one of the largest in the world—damaging two natural gas processing units, according to Iranian state media. Additionally, Israel reportedly struck a major oil depot near Tehran, while Iranian missiles hit a key oil refinery in Haifa.
As the conflict enters its fourth day with continued missile exchanges, a senior Iranian commander warned that Tehran is considering shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil shipments.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.94 per cent, while the broader Topix rose 0.973 per cent. Kospi added 0.14 per cent and ASX 200 jumped 0.23 per cent.
Chinese markets will remain in focus with the release of May’s retail sales and industrial output data expected soon.
US equity futures edged higher during early Asia trading hours. However, Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday, rattled by the geopolitical crisis and spiking energy prices. The Dow Jones sank 1.79 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 1.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq lost 1.30 per cent.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,233.47 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹2,906.13 crore on June 13.
IPO today
In the IPO market, Sacheerome IPO (SME) is set to list on the bourses.
Meanwhile, Samay Project IPO (SME) and Patil Automation IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Oswal Pumps IPO (Mainline) and Aten Papers & Foam IPO (SME) will move into Day 2 of their subscription, while Monolithisch India IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Commodity corner
Crude oil prices spiked more than 3 per cent on Sunday after Israel reportedly struck two natural gas facilities in Iran, stoking fears of supply disruptions in the region. US crude rose 3.7 per cent to $75.67 per barrel, while Brent crude jumped 4.94 per cent to $77.90 per barrel.
Oil prices had already surged over 7 per cent on Friday following Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile sites. The rally marked the largest single-day gain for crude since March 2022, with US crude ending the week up 13 per cent overall.
Gold prices soared on Friday as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Spot gold climbed 1.3 per cent to $3,428.10 an ounce, nearing its all-time high of $3,500.05 set in April. US gold futures also advanced, settling 1.5 per cent higher at $3,452.80.
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Let discipline and patience do the compounding, says Anup Maheshwari
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets have become harder to read amid shifting domestic and global dynamics.
Anup Maheshwari, cofounder and chief investment officer at 360 ONE Asset, tells Business Standard in an email interview that real outperformance often comes from being right and early — not from following the herd. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran-Israel conflict, US rate decision likely to drive markets this week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock investors will track the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Brent crude oil prices, inflation data and the US Fed interest rate decision for further cues this week, analysts said.
Tariff-related news would also dictate trends in the equity market, experts noted.
Stock markets faced heightened volatility last week and ended in the red amid escalating geopolitical tensions, which sparked a risk-off sentiment. Investor sentiment was hit hard on surging oil prices as fears of supply disruptions resurfaced. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE IPO: 6 reasons why it's time for National Stock Exchange to go public
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE IPO:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) stands as the cornerstone of India's capital markets, catalysing economic growth and financial innovation. Yet, despite its pivotal role and a substantial shareholder base that surpasses most large-cap companies, NSE remains an unlisted entity.
The time has come for the NSE to embrace public markets, and the reasons are compelling—both from a governance and a market development perspective.
1. Broad-based ownership: The case for democratisation
With over 100,000 shareholders, NSE already boasts a more widely held ownership base than many constituents of the Nifty 500. This broad base reflects deep investor interest and sets the stage for an even broader and more democratic participation, should NSE list. In a country where equity participation is growing rapidly, it is only fair that every Indian investor gets the opportunity to own a share of this national institution through transparent public markets. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One Stock Recommendations:
NSE Scrip – Max Health
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹1,233
Max Healthcare share price had been consolidating in a tight range since December. Last week, it broke out of a 6-month consolidation pattern, posting its strongest weekly close and entering an uncharted territory. The breakout in Max Health shares is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candle. With momentum picking up as indicated by RSI oscillator, we expect the uptrend to continue and suggest a buy for the near term.
We recommend to Buy Max Health stock around ₹1,233 - 1,225 | Stop loss: ₹1,189 | Share price target: ₹1,310. MORE DETAILS HERE
We recommend to Buy Max Health stock around ₹1,233 - 1,225 | Stop loss: ₹1,189 | Share price target: ₹1,310. MORE DETAILS HERE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts see crude at $150 on panic buying if Israel-Iran tensions escalate
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude oil prices can touch $150 a barrel (bbl) — up a whopping 103 per cent from the current levels — in the worst-case scenario if the Israel–Iran geopolitical tensions escalate, suggest analysts.
However, if the conflict is contained, then the energy markets will readjust quickly.
Last week, Israeli air strikes on Iran had impacted energy rates with crude and natural gas prices surging as it reignited concerns about a wider conflict in West Asia.
Brent crude oil prices hit $78.5/bbl in the wake of the air strikes before dropping to around $75/bbl. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel-Iran conflict: Gold prices may hit $4,000 per ounce in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices in India’s futures market crossed the ₹1 lakh per 10 grams for the first time, with MCX futures settling at ₹1,00,276 last week as Israel-Iran tensions escalated to bombardments. In international markets, spot gold ended at $3,432 per ounce —another significant level in a year already shaped by economic and geopolitical headwinds.
In Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar, pure gold closed at ₹99,058 per 10 grams on Friday. At these elevated levels, demand appears to be ebbing. “At this price, demand has dried up,” said Chirag Sheth, principal consultant at Metal Focus, the London-headquartered precious metals consultancy. Prices are currently quoted at a discount of $40 per ounce (₹1,120 per 10 grams) to the landed cost of imports. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
-- Nikkei jumped 0.75 per cent
-- ASX200 rose 0.29 per cent
-- Kospi gained 0.23 per cent
-- Nikkei jumped 0.75 per cent
-- ASX200 rose 0.29 per cent
-- Kospi gained 0.23 per cent
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower on Friday
-- Dow Jones settled 1.79 per cent lower
-- Nasadq tanked 1.30 per cent
-- S&P 500 closed 1.13 per cent lower
-- Dow Jones settled 1.79 per cent lower
-- Nasadq tanked 1.30 per cent
-- S&P 500 closed 1.13 per cent lower
7:06 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading oil prices rise Crude Oil Price Gold Prices BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty India WPI inflation Gift Nifty S&P Nasdaq S&P Dow Jones Israel Iran Conflict Middle East IPO market SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:06 AM IST