Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / SRF, BPCL among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for July 31

SRF, BPCL among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for July 31

SRF has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 6:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BUY SRF | CMP: Rs 2,552 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,480 | Target: Rs 2,700

SRF has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same.  Momentum indicator RSI is positively placed which help the stock to continue upside momentum. Buying is visible across Chemical space which may support the ongoing up move.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


BUY BPCL | CMP: Rs 348 | Stop Loss: Rs 335 | Target: Rs 370

BPCL has given Pole and Flag breakout on weekly scale and forming Higher top – Higher bottom structure from last 6 trading session which clearly indicates positive momentum will continue. Buying is visible across OMC’s space which has bullish implications.  

BUY Dixon | CMP: Rs 11,977 | Stop Loss: Rs 11,620 | Target: Rs 12,700

Dixon has given narrow range breakout on daily chart and holding well above its short term moving averages. Higher high – higher low sequence is intact on daily chart which shows uptrend will continue further.

(Chandan Taparia is a senior vice president of equity derivatives & technicals, broking & distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty Pvt Banks & IT: Check key breakout levels, trading strategies here

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 31

Nifty Fin Services in corrective phase, PSU Banks rangebound; details here

Tata Chemicals, BoB: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 30

Nifty 50 & Midcap Select: Check support, resistance and other details here

Topics :Stock callsSRF stockSRFOMCs BPCLBPCLDixon Technologies (India)Dixon TechnologiesMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian stock exchanges

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story