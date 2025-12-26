Friday, December 26, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Some documents prepared: Zelenskyy on peace deal after talks with US envoys

Some documents prepared: Zelenskyy on peace deal after talks with US envoys

In a video message on X, Zelenskyy stated that the two nations must resolve the "sensitive issues" to reach a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo:PTI)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (local time) said that some documents of the peace deal are "fully prepared" after he held a discussion with United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

In a video message on X, Zelenskyy stated that the two nations must resolve the "sensitive issues" to reach a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

"It is important if we succeed in organising what we discussed today with President Trump's envoys. Some documents, as I see it, are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American team, we understand how to put all of this in place. The weeks ahead may also be intensive. Thank you, America," the Ukrainian President said.

 

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy, joined by Ukrainian envoys, held a discussion with US counterparts Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and stated that there are "good ideas" for the lasting peace.

Expressing gratitude towards the US envoys, he wrote on X, "Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner. I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people. We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable."

"We discussed certain substantive details of the ongoing work. There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need - Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us. I hope that today's Christmas understandings and the ideas we discussed will prove useful," he added.

Zelenskyy also extended Christmas greetings to US President Donald Trump.

"During the conversation, I was joined by Rustem Umerov, Andrii Hnatov, Andrii Sybiha, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ihor Brusylo, and Oleksandr Bevz. Our entire diplomatic team is doing their utmost. We agreed that Rustem will speak again today with Steve and Jared. We believe this is the right approach - not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring the result closer. May today's conversation become another step toward peace. I also asked the guys to pass along our Christmas greetings to Donald Trump and the entire Trump family. Thank you," the X post read.

Earlier, wishing Ukrainians on the occasion of Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace while also slamming Russia for launching a massive attack on the eve of the festival.

In his Christmas address, he said, "We are happy when we hear the music of Christmas, but even happier when we do not hear the music of evil, when we do not hear drones and missiles flying overhead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

