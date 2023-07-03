Jindal Steel, PNB to migrate to MF large-cap basket: Analyst report

Amfi takes the average market capitalisation (m-cap) for the past six months to arrive at the fresh list at the end of every six-month period (January to June and July to December). Top 100 stocks by average m-cap qualify for the largecap status and the next 150 for midcap.

Public sector banks Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank, along with LIC-owned IDBI Bank , are set for an upgrade from mid-cap to large-cap in the lastest stock categorisation list to be issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) this week, according to report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.