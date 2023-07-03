Home / Markets / News / BSE board to consider buyback of shares on July 6, stock surges 7%

BSE board to consider buyback of shares on July 6, stock surges 7%

Following the announcement, shares of BSE rose 7 per cent in intra-day trade to Rs 651.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bombay stock exchange

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday announced that its board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal on the buyback of shares.

Following the announcement, shares of BSE rose 7 per cent in intra-day trade to Rs 651.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a regulatory filing to the NSE, Asia's oldest bourse said, "meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to inter alia, consider and approve proposal for Buy back of fully paid equity shares of the company".

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a firm buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. The purpose of the buyback is price stability and ensuring investor confidence in the stock.

Earlier in 2018, BSE repurchased over 20 lakh shares for nearly Rs 166 crore under its buyback programme.

Also Read

Jayanti Chauhan to head Bisleri International after Tatas walk out

India 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally: CDS General Anil Chauhan

India can be superpower in defence manufacturing: General Chauhan

Youtuber Agastya Chauhan dies in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway

SC to hear pleas for independent probe into Atiq Ahmad's killing on July 14

OMCs rally up to 7% on improved outlook; HPCL, IOC scale 52-week highs

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Divis Lab, Sun Pharma: Current breakout may lead Pharma index to new peak

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of Rs 297.94 trn; Sensex at peak

UltraTech Cement hits record high; gains 2% on strong sales volume in Q1

Topics :BSEBSE Sensexstock exchangeNSE

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story