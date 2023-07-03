Divis Lab, Sun Pharma: Current breakout may lead Pharma index to new peak

On Monday, pharm index reached a new 52-week high, indicating a robust sentiment. Shares of NATCO Pharma, Granules India and Divi's Laboratories soared close to 2 per cent each.

Pharma Index is poised to hit a new all-time high in the coming sessions, with a breakout of “Golden Cross”. A bullish pattern in which a shorter moving average converges with a longer moving average, steering a bigger up move in the same direction.