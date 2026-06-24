Steady project execution could lead to further upgrades for JSW Infra

The EBITDA margin for ports expanded marginally Y-o-Y to 54.5 per cent in Q4FY26. The non-port business saw EBITDA margin expand by 1,700 basis points Y-o-Y to 28.2 per cent. Overall EBITDA margin expanded by 58 basis points to 50.5 per cent. Net profit declined 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore, while adjusted net profit grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹530 crore. Net debt stood at ₹3,100 crore as of March 2026, up from ₹1,890 crore in December 2025. The company declared a dividend of ₹0.90 per share.

The 302-km iron-ore slurry pipeline is on track for completion by March 2027. At Jatadhar Port, full project completion is targeted by March 2027. At Jaigarh Port, civil works for berths are complete, with around 60 per cent dredging completed. Dharamtar Port berth construction is progressing well. The Oman port concession agreement remains under negotiation, with the management expressing optimism about West Asian ports outside the Strait of Hormuz. The Gati Shakti cargo terminal in Arakkonam was commissioned and received approval in April 2026. The company placed orders for 40 additional rakes in April this year.