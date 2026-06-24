Expansion, new categories to keep Trent on the growth trajectory

As the revenue growth target cannot be achieved on the basis of Westside and Zudio alone, the company is eyeing diversification and new formats to expand its reach across customer segments. In addition to the core brands, it is looking at new formats such as Samoh (occasion and ethnic wear) and Burnt Toast (a fast-fashion brand), category expansion and selective growth in international markets.

In addition to store expansion, the Street will also track LFL performance across its network. The company is targeting low double-digit LFL growth going ahead after recording single-digit LFL growth in FY26. The weakness in this metric last year was on account of new products not performing well, higher store density leading to cannibalisation and stores performing strongly in their initial years. The company's LFL growth recovered in Q4FY26 after multiple quarters of deceleration. Channel checks by Motilal Oswal Research suggest that sales declines in cannibalised stores have eased, and LFL recovery is under way.