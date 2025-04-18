Stock Market Holiday Today, April 18, 2025: Indian stock markets are closed today, Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday.

Trading of securities will be suspended on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE (erstwhile Bombay Stock Exchange), and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Therefore, buying and selling of equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, and commodity derivatives will remain suspended today.

Stock market timings

Stock markets in India will resume trading on Monday, April 21, 2025, and will operate as per regular stock market timings. Markets typically conduct a Pre-Open session on the NSE and BSE from 9:00 AM to 9:07 AM. Regular trading on the stock exchanges then takes place from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. After that, between 3:30 PM and 3:40 PM, final closing prices are calculated for stocks/securities.

Market holidays list 2025

The upcoming stock market holidays in 2025 include Maharashtra Day (May 1), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) (November 5), and Christmas (December 25), according to the NSE calendar.

Stock market recap

Earlier on Thursday, the benchmark equity indices settled higher , extending their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. The Sensex (erstwhile Bombay Stock Exchange) climbed 1,508.91 points, or 1.96 per cent, to settle at 78,553, while the NSE Nifty50 added 414.45 points, or 1.77 per cent, to close at 23,851.65.

Midcap and small-cap indices also ended higher with gains of up to 0.61 per cent. Financial services and banking stocks outperformed others and ended higher by over 2 per cent each.

Global markets update

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Friday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading the charge, gaining 1.61 per cent. Among others, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78 per cent, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose by 0.41 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 0.14 per cent.

Overnight in the USA, Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors weighed progress in US trade negotiations with Japan against concerns about the interest rate outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled lower by 1.33 per cent, followed by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which ended down 0.13 per cent. The S&P 500, on the other hand, settled with gains of 0.13 per cent.