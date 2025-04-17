Midcap, smallcap funds ride out market volatility with strong inflows

Midcap and smallcap funds have demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing to attract robust inflows despite recent market volatility. These funds garnered more than ₹53,000 crore in the second half of FY25, even as the broader market faced a steep correction.

This sustained interest, experts say, has provided crucial support to the mid- and small-cap segments — a trend unlikely to reverse unless long-term returns disappoint.

"Despite the correction we saw till the end of February, SIP inflows into smallcap and midcap funds did not moderate meaningfully in February and March. This is contrary to expectations. The continued mutual fund inflows and slowdown in foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows probably contributed to the relief rally we saw last month," said Krishnan V R, chief of quantitative research, Marcellus.

The interest towards the smallcap and midcap funds, which came on the back of strong performance over the last two to three years, will likely continue unless there is a prolonged correction, according to Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India. "A more sharp, consistent and prolonged correction in the markets as well as in the mid- and small-cap segments can reverse the trend," he said. Investors poured over ₹83,000 crore into midcap and smallcap funds in financial year (FY) 2025. The quantum of inflows was higher in the second half of the year at ₹53,000 crore, even as the market witnessed a steep correction. In comparison, mid- and smallcap funds had raked in ₹62,415 crore in the whole of FY24.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices corrected 16 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, in the last six months of FY25. The two scheme categories have also maintained their lead in new account additions, with 38 per cent of the net folio additions happening in midcap and smallcap schemes in the previous six months. They added a net of 6.3 million accounts compared to 16.6 million total new additions in the active equity fund space. Even as the smallcap and midcap funds witnessed higher volatility compared to largecaps in recent months, the fund returns have been comparatively higher. At the end of March, the average one-year return of active midcap and smallcap funds stood at 10 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively. In comparison, largecap funds delivered 6.7 per cent. The gap is much higher over longer time frames.

"The sustained investor interest in small and midcap funds over the past two years can be attributed to the generous returns that most investors have enjoyed post Covid fall in March 2020," said Siddharth Alok, assistant vice president – investments, Epsilon Money. "While the near-term performance has deteriorated post the corrections, the longer-term performance is still attractive. Growing awareness of equity investing and better post-tax returns may also be leading to investors sticking with their systematic investment plans," said Krishnan. Experts say that even as volatility has eased, valuations are still comparatively higher and liquidity concerns remain.