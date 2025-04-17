Weak guidance, muted Q4 revenue show by Wipro disappoints brokerages

A muted revenue performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25), weak guidance, and a cut in earnings estimates led to a 5.45 per cent fall in the stock of Wipro, the fourth-largest Indian software company by market capitalisation. Brokerages have reduced their earnings estimates by 3–6 per cent for FY26 and FY27 given the muted Q1FY26 guidance and uncertain near-term outlook for the company and the broader software sector. The stock is currently trading at around Rs 233.

On the revenue front, in constant currency terms, the company posted $2.6 billion, which was 0.8 per cent lower on a sequential basis and below the flattish performance expected by the Street. Revenue growth also came in at the lower end of the company’s own guidance band of -1 per cent to 1 per cent. Barring energy, manufacturing and resources, all verticals declined, with healthcare falling the most at -3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Antique Research pointed out that Wipro’s revenue growth continues to underperform large peers due to a sharper decline in its discretionary portfolio. Following the weak Q1 guidance, the brokerage now factors in a 3 per cent revenue decline in FY26, compared to flat growth expected earlier. This would mark the third consecutive year of revenue decline for Wipro. Following the significant miss on guidance, analysts led by Vikas Ahuja at the brokerage have reduced the company’s valuation multiple to 20 times, down from 21 times earlier, in line with its five-year average. They have maintained a hold rating and lowered earnings estimates by 3–5 per cent for FY26 and FY27, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 275, down from Rs 300.

The other major disappointment was the lacklustre Q1FY26 guidance. The company expects a revenue decline in the -1.5 per cent to -3.5 per cent range, far below Street expectations, which pegged it between -1 per cent and +1 per cent. Wipro indicated that clients on both sides of the Atlantic are deferring decision-making due to the direct and indirect impact of tariffs, particularly in the consumer and manufacturing sectors. In addition to deferrals, analysts led by Kawaljeet Saluja of Kotak Institutional Equities believe Wipro has been losing wallet share in Europe. This weakness is expected to continue in H1FY26 and is attributed partly to industry-wide demand pressures and partly to Wipro-specific share losses among European clients.

The brokerage also believes Wipro is vulnerable in a recessionary scenario due to its higher exposure to discretionary services, following consulting acquisitions in banking, financial services and insurance (Capco), and retail (Rizing). Risks also stem from vendor consolidation and challenges in adapting to technology changes, such as artificial intelligence. Kotak has a sell rating and has cut its dollar revenue and earnings forecasts for FY26 and FY27 by 3–4 per cent each. Even as discretionary demand remained subdued due to macroeconomic uncertainties, Wipro noted that its deal pipeline remained healthy. It cited a mix of large deals focused on cost optimisation and efficiency, as well as short-cycle engagements. The company reported a total contract value (TCV) of $3.9 billion in the March quarter, up 12.5 per cent sequentially.