Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 7, 2023, on account of Good Friday. The market shall reopen on April 10, Monday next week.

Share market holiday: According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 11 more days in 2023

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on April 4, 2023, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.

Trading on NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, April 5. April 5 is the first holiday for the stock market in the current financial year (FY24).

According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for ten more days in 2023. The markets remained closed on April 4 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Today they are closed for Good Friday. On April 14, markets will remain closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

There may be a trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

On June 28, the markets will remain closed on account of Bakri Id.



The next stock market holiday will be on August 15, on account of Independence Day.



On September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi. On October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and on October 24 for Dussehra.

On November 14 and November 27, the markets will be closed to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti.

In December, the markets will be closed on the 25th on account of Christmas.

On Thursday, in the wake of RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, the domestic benchmarks extended their gains for the fifth straight session despite global volatility.

BSE Sensex pack added 143.66 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 59,832.97.

NSE NIfty index moved 42 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher to close at 17,599.

With the Nifty Midcap 100 going up 0.64 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 moving up by 0.78 per cent, Mid and smallcap shares finished higher.

While, Nifty IT, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG settled in the red, 12 out of the 15 sectoral indices on NSE settled in the green.

What is Good Friday?

The Friday before Easter is observed as Good Friday by Christians. Good Friday marks the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day marked by sorrow, penance, and fasting for Christians.

However, there is no fixed date as Christians follow the Jewish lunisolar calendar.