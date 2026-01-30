Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at lower start amid mixed cues; Asian markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 30, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected open lower on Friday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected open lower on Friday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting the Union Budget 2026 , scheduled to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

On Thursday, the Economic Survey 2026 projected the FY26 GDP growth at 7.4 per cent and FY27 growth in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent, underpinned by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand, and continued fiscal discipline.

Around 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,426 levels, down 80.50 points or 0.32 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair on Friday. Trump said the five-month search to replace Fed chair Jerome Powell, which began in September with 11 shortlisted candidates, is nearing its conclusion. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.05 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.20 per cent.

Following a volatile session, US equity markets ended mostly lower on Thursday, dragged by declines in Microsoft and other software stocks, as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings reports. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.13 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent.

Q3 results today