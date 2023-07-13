Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 270 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a firm start on Thursday amid strength in global equities after US consumer inflation showed a meaningful slowdown. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 19,556, up 90 points over Nifty futures' previous closing.
Asian stocks zoomed this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times and S&P/ASX 200 rising over 1 per cent each.
In the US, the S&P 500 reached a new high for 2023 and ended 0.74 per cent higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.15 per cent.
F&O segment: The NSE has revised Nifty Bank weekly options expiry to Wednesday from Thursday.
That apart, Reliance's contracts for July, August and Sept will expire on July 19 given July 20's record date for Jio Financial demerger.
Stocks in focus, , Titan and Kalyan Jewellers will be eyed after the government restricted imports of plain gold jewellery and other articles made of gold.
, Oil related stocks like ONGC, Oil India and OMCs will also be in focus as Brent crude rose to 2 month high of $80 per barrel. , , TCS and HCL Tech's share reaction will be tracked as both companies missed Street estimates for Q1 numbers.
OPENING BELL | Nifty50 atop 19,450; up nearly 100 pts
9:07 AM Jul 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 inching towards 19,500-mark
9:05 AM Jul 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex rises over 50 points to trade above 65,450
9:03 AM Jul 23
Rupee opens at 81.99/$ as against previous close of 82.22/$
9:00 AM Jul 23
Holding shares in firms' subsidiaries exempted, clarifies GST Council
The GST Council has laid to the rest the thorny issue of taxing shares held by holding companies in their subsidiaries. The Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, clarified that mere holding of these shares cannot be taxed under the goods and services tax (GST) as these are not supply of services. READ
8:57 AM Jul 23
Vedanta to enter semiconductor market this year after Foxconn split
India's Vedanta will enter the market for the manufacturing of chips and displays this year, group chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday, days after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of the $19.5 billion chipmaking project. Foxconn separately intends to apply for incentives under India's semiconductor production plan. READ
8:52 AM Jul 23
Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS
Patanjali Foods promoters Patanjali Ayurved plan to divest up to 9 per cent stake (32.58 million shares) through the offer for sale (OFS) route on Thursday. The base issue size has been set at 7 per cent, or 25.34 million shares, with an option to retain oversubscription. READ
8:47 AM Jul 23
Merged HDFC Bank: New entity will have market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 trn
Starting Thursday, the merged HDFC Bank will take shape while its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will cease to exist. The new entity will have a market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 trillion, making it the second-most valuable firm after Reliance Industries (RIL), which is currently valued at Rs 18.5 trillion. READ
8:42 AM Jul 23
India's inflation is higher than Brazil, Russia and China, shows data
India’s inflation is higher than Brazil, Russia and China, as well as certain developed market peers including the United States of America. India’s consumer inflation rose to 4.81 per cent in June after hitting a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May. READ
8:37 AM Jul 23
DIIs buy shares worth Rs 437 crore Wednesday
8:31 AM Jul 23
FIIs take to selling on Wednesday: Sell shares of Rs 1,242 crore
8:25 AM Jul 23
Titan, Kalyan on radar: Centre restricts imports of certain gold jewellery, articles
The government on Wednesday imposed import restrictions on certain gold jewellery and articles, a move which would help cut import of non-essential items.
Now an importer would need a permission of licence from the government for importing these gold products. READ
8:19 AM Jul 23
Stocks to Watch today, July 13: Delta Corp, HDFC Bank, Patanjali, SpiceJet
Results today: AngelOne, Aditya Birla Money, Compuage Infocom, Federal Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Tata Metaliks, Unitech and Wipro among 19 companies scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Thursday.
HDFC Bank: The merged entity with a market cap of Rs 12.5 trillion, will be the second-most valued firm after Reliance (Rs 18.5 trillion). However, the bank will dislodge Reliance as the biggest weight in the Nifty 50 and Sensex. READ MORE
Patanjali Foods: The promoters plan to offload up to 9 per cent stake through an OFS, with an aim to fulfill the minimum pubic shareholding norm. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 1,000 per share, at 18.4 per cent discount to the last close. READ MORE
8:14 AM Jul 23
Gold rises over 1% to $1,960 as easing inflation raises hopes of rate pause
8:09 AM Jul 23
Brent Crude rises to 2-month high of $80/bbl
8:05 AM Jul 23
Gift Nifty 100 pts higher over Nifty futures' Wed close
Nifty futures' closed at 19,462 on Wednesday.
8:01 AM Jul 23
Nifty Auto in overbought zone; Bullish trend for Pharma index may weaken
The RSI for Nifty Pharma shows a pattern of lower highs and lower lows on the near-term charts; Nifty Auto is in the overbought zone and could see a potential correction. READ
HCLTech posted 8 per cent growth in net profit in the first quarter of FY24 at Rs 3,534 crore. EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 16.9 percent compared with 18.25 percent in the previous quarter.
The net profit of the technology company fell 11.3 per cent sequentially in the quarter ended June. Based on the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, HCL Tech was expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,830 crore.
7:51 AM Jul 23
TCS eyed: Q1 net profit beats Street, revenue growth misses the estimate
Even as the profit was 16.8 per cent higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, it was 2.7 per cent lower than the Rs 11,392 crore reported in the previous quarter. At Rs 59,381 crore, TCS’ revenue during the quarter grew 12.6 per cent YoY, but a mere 0.3 per cent over the January-March 2023, making this one of the slowest June-quarter growth rates in a decade for the company. READ