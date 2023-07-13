Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 270 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a firm start on Thursday amid strength in global equities after US consumer inflation showed a meaningful slowdown. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 19,556, up 90 points over Nifty futures' previous closing.

Asian stocks zoomed this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times and S&P/ASX 200 rising over 1 per cent each.

In the US, the S&P 500 reached a new high for 2023 and ended 0.74 per cent higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.15 per cent.

F&O segment: The NSE has revised Nifty Bank weekly options expiry to Wednesday from Thursday.

That apart, Reliance's contracts for July, August and Sept will expire on July 19 given July 20's record date for Jio Financial demerger.

Stocks in focus, , Titan and Kalyan Jewellers will be eyed after the government restricted imports of plain gold jewellery and other articles made of gold.

, Oil related stocks like ONGC, Oil India and OMCs will also be in focus as Brent crude rose to 2 month high of $80 per barrel. , , TCS and HCL Tech's share reaction will be tracked as both companies missed Street estimates for Q1 numbers.